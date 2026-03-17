Dolphins’ blockbuster Jaylen Waddle trade raises massive De’Von Achane questions

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is the latest standout to get sent packing in the ongoing demolition of the Miami Dolphins as we knew them. His blockbuster trade to the Denver Broncos became the most recent signal of a complete teardown in South Beach, but will it be the last?

The Dolphins' roster overhaul puts everyone on notice, namely their star running back, De'Von Achane. His name has churned through the rumor mill this offseason, and it'll be fascinating to see how the Waddle swap impacts him.

With Miami ostensibly leaning into a complete teardown, where does Achane stand? Is the 2023 third-round pick part of the next era of Dolphins football, or is he the next one on the chopping block? If the plan is to move forward without him, then what?

These are the questions new Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan must answer in due course.

Miami Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle trade puts De'Von Achane's future on center stage

Sullivan previously stated that Miami isn't "actively shopping" Achane and Waddle but will listen to offers (h/t ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques). Lo and behold, the Broncos made it worth their while to ship off the former; who says the same can't happen with the latter?

Whether Achane is a mainstay in Miami remains to be seen. For what it's worth, the Dolphins haven't seemed keen on parting ways with him. There's even been chatter about the two sides working out a long-term contract extension.

Nevertheless, Achane's future is suddenly at the forefront. It's fair to wonder why a rebuilding Dolphins squad that's already facing a dire salary cap situation would commit big money to a back. This is a move you make when operating from a position of luxury — not in the extremely early stages of an organizational reset.

It's been reported that the Dolphins view Achane as one of their few "core players," per Dan Graziano of ESPN. However, Waddle was also among those mentioned as a foundational piece, so do with that information what you will. These things are subject to change, especially if a team swoops in with a deal Miami can't refuse, as fans just learned firsthand.

Achane is currently set to enter the fourth and final year of his rookie pact. Spotrac projects him to earn more than $12 million annually in his next payday.