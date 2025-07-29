Ex-Dolphins coach keeps door open for Christian Wilkins despite red flags

The Miami Dolphins could use a top defensive tackle to go with Zach Sieler and Kenneth Grant. Imagine the rotation if Christian Wilkins were to return to Miami.



Wilkins' career in Miami was very good, but it wasn't great. He didn't make a Pro Bowl, and when he left the Dolphins last offseason, he got paid a lot by the Las Vegas Raiders.

A year later, Wilkins is without a team. A severe foot injury has kept him off the field, but it was a locker room incident that knocked him out of the Raiders locker room.



There have been some reports that Wilkins' locker room antics were the problem in Las Vegas, but details have been rather vague. In Miami, there was no question that Wilkins had a jovial side to him, but there were never reports of it being a problem inside the facility.



Wilkins is looking for work despite not being able to practice. There is little chance that Wilkins lands with a team until his foot has sufficiently healed, and when it does, he could reunite with his former head coach.

Current Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores loved Wilkins when he was the head coach in Miami. In 2024, the Vikings even attempted to sign the former Dolphins defensive lineman, but they were unable to finalize the contract details, and Wilkins ended up with Las Vegas. Now that he is a free agent again, could he join Minnesota?



Flores recently commented on the possibility when asked about it on Monday.



"I have a lot of history with Christian. You know, I kind of let [Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah] and his staff handle that side. Like we just talked about, I think we've got a group that we feel really good about, D-line-wise. But I don't mind adding more."



While it is possible, and frankly, it wouldn't be surprising, Wilkins has to get healthy first, but joining Flores does make sense.

Christian Wilkins is unlikely to join the Miami Dolphins after his release from the Las Vegas Raiders

Stranger things have happened in the NFL, and there were no bridges burned when Wilkins left the Dolphins, but the team has moved on.

Miami selected former Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant in round one of last April's NFL Draft before adding Jordan Phillips in round five, and Zeek Biggers in round seven. There is really no room for Wilkins on the Dolphins' roster.

The friendship between Zach Sieler and Wilkins is well documented, but even Sieler doesn't have that kind of pull to get him back in the fold.

Chances are, his best opportunity may very well be with Flores in Minnesota, where, ironically, he would play with Andrew Van Ginkel again.

More Dolphins News and Analysis