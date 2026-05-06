Dolphins' brutal 2026 schedule will test fans' patience with new regime

The Miami Dolphins really need to be careful in 2026. Yes, in theory, head coach Jeff Hafley has earned a five-year commitment from the organization to un-Mike McDanielize the Dolphins and get the franchise pointed in a consistently winning direction.

But just how patient will team owner Stephen Ross be? He's 85 years old. A billionaire many times over. Hasn't sniffed a Super Bowl since buying into the Dolphins in 2008. Now it's a multi-year rebuild?

Good luck, Coach Haf. It'll be a tough sell to Ross and, vitally, the fanbase, if this team goes a little/a lot in the win/loss columns. A new strength of schedule assessment suggests that's right where Miami is headed in 2026.

The Miami Dolphins have the second-toughest schedule in the NFL, according to Sharp Football

Warren Sharp of Sharp Football released his strength of schedule ratings for the 2026 season, which is based solely on the over/under win totals for each team from Vegas oddsmakers.

Bad news: Miami is in line to have the second-most difficult schedule behind only the Arizona Cardinals.

Or maybe that's good news? If the objective is to tank for either a new franchise quarterback or Miami native/generational Ohio State wideout Jeremiah Smith to complement current QB Malik Willis, the Fins are right on pun-intended schedule with this slate.

When the dust settled on last year's disastrous 7-10 campaign that triggered this whole regime change in the first place, Miami wound up with Sharp Football's fifth-easiest schedule. Sometimes, teams can hang their hats on an easier schedule after a rough go of it. Quite the opposite for the new-look Fins.

It's almost like gutting your entire roster and refusing to acknowledge most of the high-quality talent that was in the building before might come back to bite Hafley and new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan. We'll see how fast their rather polarizing maiden draft class can bring about some wins. Fat chance.

A look ahead at 2026 Dolphins opponents' predicted prowess

Now again, let's reiterate: Sharp is basing his schedule harshness on projected win totals from the Dolphins' 2026 opponents. They are as follows, as listed on Sharp's article without a specific sportsbook cited, We'll just say they're consensus lines, eh?

AFC East opponents: Bills (10.5), Patriots (9.5), Jets (5.5)

Home: Chiefs (10.5), Chargers (10.5), Bengals (9.5), Bears (9.5), Lions (10.5)

Away: Broncos (9.5), Raiders (5.5), Colts (8.5), Packers (10.5), Vikings (8.5), 49ers (10.5)

The Dolphins have a mere 4.5 over/under win total for 2026. They will be fortunate to clear that low water mark based on this lineup of world beaters awaiting them. Doesn't really matter the order, does it?

So, no fewer than seven matchups against teams conservatively estimated to win double-digit games. Plus, five games versus foes who are right in that 10-game winning range.

That only leaves five contests on the slate. Two are against the rival Jets, whose roster is far superior now on paper. The Raiders have the No. 1 overall pick at quarterback in Fernando Mendoza and went on a Gang Green-esque shopping spree in free agency to add all kinds of reinforcements.

Four of those "easier" Dolphins games are on the road, too. They will likely not be favored in a single game this season.

Yeah. This is gonna get ugly before it gets pretty. And how long will the fans buy into the promise of tomorrow when their team is such an eyesore to watch?

The sickos who sit through a potential Cleveland Browns-esque 1-31 two-season run may be rewarded, but at what cost? Best-case scenario: Willis is awesome, multiple rookies hit the ground running, and somehow the whole AFC East collapses to make Miami more competitive.

Realistically? Buckle up, Phin Phanatics. Much as you evidently loathe him, you might be weeping for the Mike McDaniel glory days soon enough. Can't tell you the next time you'll hang 70 or thereabouts on an opponent with an elite head coach like Sean Payton on the other sideline. Might be a while!