Dolphins' Caleb Douglas set to make his long-awaited return in Week 7

The Miami Dolphins offense is getting a much-needed upgrade in the wide receiver room and a solid target for quarterback Malik Willis. Caleb Douglas will officially play against the Jets on Sunday.

Douglas has been out since he hurt his ankle against the 49ers way back in Week 2. Without him, the Dolphins offense has struggled in the passing game. Willis has looked confused at times as he relies on Malik Washington, Chris Bell, and Kevin Coleman Jr. With Douglas and Jaylen Wright both returning, the hope is that the offense can finally have a breakthrough performance.

Dolphins WR Caleb Douglas will play Sunday vs the Jets, as will RB Jaylen Wright per Jeff Hafley — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) October 23, 2026

Miami Dolphins get offensive help as injured players return in time to play the Jets

Douglas was an early favorite of Willis in the first two weeks. His 95 yards in Week 1 were impressive, and it still amazes fans that he is playing as well as he did. Jon-Eric Sullivan didn't win over many fans with his selection of the WR, but that narrative quickly changed when they got on the field this offseason.

The return will make things easier for Willis, as well as for Bell and Washington, who have struggled to beat coverage. It will be interesting to see how rusty the rookie will be, but one thing is certain: facing the fourth-ranked passing defense in the NFL will be a tad bit better at full strength.

At the running back unit, there is also good news. Wright, who has been dealing with a foot injury, will be suiting up and playing in Week 7. The Jets' passing game defense may be good, but their run defense isn't on the same level. They rank 23rd in the league.

While Douglas' return should see an immediate payoff, it is unclear what role Wright will take on behind Ollie Gordon III. Gordon has been fantastic stepping in for De'Von Achane and gets better as the game goes on and the more reps he is given.

Of course, none of this matters if the Dolphins can't protect Willis in the pocket. If Willis is under duress the entire game, the Jets will feast on their rushing attack and quickly shut it down. That would leave them fighting an uphill battle against a very good defense.

Wright isn't so much a key to the game as he is a valuable change-of-pace asset to the offense. It's good to have him back running full. The Dolphins still need another running back should something unexpected sideline either Gordon or Wright.

Douglas, who came into the league with a lot of negativity tossed at him, is now hoping to be the saving grace for the passing game. Funny how things can change so quickly in the NFL.