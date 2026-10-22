Caleb Douglas' Dolphins return remains in question despite fully practicing

The Miami Dolphins fan base is pinning a lot of hope on the return of Caleb Douglas, but should they be? The Dolphins' third-round draft pick could return to the field this week against the Jets, but it's not guaranteed just yet.

Jeff Hafley said he would need to see how Douglas handled practice on Wednesday. According to the media who attended, he looked quite good. Following the session, Douglas spoke with them, but wasn't ready to reveal his status.

“I always feel explosive,” said Dolphins WR Caleb Douglas, who did not specifically say he is ready to play on Sunday pic.twitter.com/yLCLyzQTLo — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) October 21, 2026

Caleb Douglas is not the Miami Dolphins' offensive savior, but he would help tremendously

If you are a Dolphins fan who doesn't like Douglas, I'm not sure what to tell you. He is the type of guy you rally around. A consensus bust coming out of the draft, an "overreach" selection at best, said many in the media. Yet Douglas was the star of training camp and the first two games of their season. But...there is always a but.

Douglas isn't a savior. He is a piece in the machine. Douglas isn't the guy who will take coverage off Chris Bell or Malik Washington. He doesn't command a double-team any more than he commands a defensive coordinator's undivided attention during game planning.

This isn't a knock on Douglas. In fact, it's quite the opposite. He has shown that he can play at this level, but it's up to Malik Willis to get him the ball and allow him to make plays after the catch. That will eventually force opposing teams to focus on him more.

What we do know is that without Douglas, the Dolphins' offense is worse. Miami's top three receivers through five weeks are Washington, Greg Dulcich, and Douglas, the guy who hasn't played since Week 2.

What will be interesting is how Washington plays with Douglas back on the field. We said that, schematically, things don't really change with Douglas—not yet—but without him, defenses haven't had any problems covering the other WRs. If Douglas can prove he needs their attention, the entire offense may start playing better.

Against the Jets, it won't be easy. It's a tough game for the rookie to return after being injured. The Jets are ranked fourth in the NFL against the pass; the Dolphins are, checking my notes, dead last in passing. Douglas might be able to help, but will he change their outlook entirely?

The Dolphins are developing. This is going to be a good test for all of them.