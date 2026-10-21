Dolphins Vs. Jets: Inactives, injuries, predictions, and one big takeover

The Miami Dolphins are heading North to take on their bitter division rivals, the New York Jets. The game will be Jeff Hafley's first divisional game of the year, and his team will spend four of the next six weeks playing within the division.

The Dolphins are riding a 2026 opening winless streak, one of only two teams without a victory, and the only team that has yet to lead a single game. There is good news on the injury front, good news on the attendance front, and hopefully some good news on the scoreboard.

The Jets have shown this year that they are not the same pushovers from years past, but they still represent the next and best chance for a Dolphins win. So what do you need to know about this game?

Everything you need to know about Week 7

How to Watch Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets in Week 7

Time: 1:00 PM

Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Watch: Regional CBS stations, Paramount +, Sunday Ticket

Listen: NFL Game Pass, Q104.3 (WAXQ-FM NY), BIG 105.9 FM/WIOD 610 AM

Miami Dolphins Injury Report for Week 7

Check back for updates as the Dolphins release their daily practice reports

Miami Dolphins Week 7 Inactive Predictions

The final list of inactives will be released an hour before kickoff on Sunday. The Dolphins will likely have seven players inactive for the game, which follows their weekly practice of bringing two players off the practice squad. Until Sunday, these players are predictions only.

Justin Joly - TE

Reese Taylor - CB

Chukwuebuka Godrick - OT

Kaytron Allen - RB

D.J. Campbell - OG

Robert Beal, Jr. - Edge

Miami Dolphins Week 7 notable injuries

Jonah Savaiianaea: The guard is trending in the right direction after an ankle injury in Week 5.

Kyle Louis: Will get his first practice work this week and will be evaluated. Could come off IR and be added to the roster.

Caleb Douglas: Light practice on Monday, but is expected to ramp up his work and is expected to play on Sunday barring a setback.

JuJu Brents: Dealing with a stinger, but expected to play

Jaylen Wright: Practiced in full

Miami Dolphins Week 7 roster moves

Released: Kicker Riley Patterson, edge Andre Jones Jr., CB Storm Duck

Added to 53: Edge Rodney McGraw

Added to PS: Kicker Zane Gonzalez

Miami Dolphins Week 7 predictions

This will be another first for Jeff Hafley and his coaching staff. After having an extra week to prepare, can the Dolphins notch their first win of the season? The Jets are coming off a Week 6 loss to the Patriots, while the Dolphins remain winless.

The Jets' defense is good, but they are not the best Miami has faced this season. That bodes well for the offense, which has struggled throughout the year. Miami should be able to move the ball consistently on the ground with Ollie Gordon II. The Jets are giving up 123 yards per game on the ground this year.

Miami is also expected to have its full WR unit for the first time since Week 2. The return of Caleb Douglas is important, but Malik Willis still has to be more decisive with the ball.

Defensively, the Dolphins should be able to handle the Jets' offense. They are not a barn-blazing WR group, and their running game is average. The Dolphins have done better against better teams.

Prediction: Dolphins 27 - Jets 24

MetLife Takeover 2026: What to know

The annual MetLife Takeover is the biggest road game of the year for Dolphins fans. Heading into its 16th season, DolFansNYC is once again setting the bar high. The money they raise from the event continues to help charities in and around the New York and Miami areas.

It isn't too late to sign up for the bus from Slattery's Midtown Pub, the game's starting point. Visit MetLifeTakeover.com to see what is still available for pre-purchase. You won't want to miss the high-energy tailgate party complete with beverages, food, live music, and 100s of Dolphins fans in the MetLife Stadium parking lot!

Tailgate: Begins at 9:00 am, four hours before kickoff. Charter Bus Lot L4

Welcome Party: Saturday night at 6:00 pm at Slattery's Midtown Pub in Manhattan

Bus Departure: Arrive at Slattery's no later than 7:30 am. You must have a ticket for the bus.

