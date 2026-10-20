Storm Duck's Dolphins' future put on hold after surprise release

Storm Duck had the coolest name in pro football. An undrafted free agent in 2024, Duck quickly became a fan favorite for the Miami Dolphins. The problem? He couldn't stay on the field.

Duck played 14 games in his rookie season and started three. He proved he belonged in the NFL and was another undrafted gem Chris Grier unearthed in the secondary. In 2025, Duck's Dolphins career crashed when he suffered a knee injury.

Duck missed all but two games in 2025 and has been on the PUP list for six weeks. On Tuesday, the Dolphins had to make a choice. Take him off the PUP list and add him to the roster, or let him go. They opted to release him.

Storm Duck's release further depletes potential Miami Dolphins CB depth

The NFL is six weeks into the season, which means there is still a lot of football left to play this year. That also means injuries. What the Dolphins don't have is capable backups in the secondary should they lose a starter. Duck won't be one of those players.

Duck was trending in the right direction only a week ago, but something became clear to Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan: he wasn't going to be a fit or wasn't ready. Or they are going to try to get him back on the practice squad. Regardless, he isn't on the roster at this time.

Because he was on the PUP list, he did not count against the 53-man roster. If Duck clears waivers, he could be re-signed to the practice squad. That seems likely given the Dolphins' need at the position and their need to decide on the CB because of a league-mandated deadline.

Duck has recovered from his knee injury and has been participating in practice for the last two weeks. That lends more credence to him being a practice squad possibility. Hafley has previously said that he likes coaching mid- to late-round draft picks and undrafted corners.

If Duck has been practicing in full, his release means that Hafley wasn't seeing it, or they need the roster spot for something else. Duck should clear waivers by Wednesday afternoon.

Duck was one of several moves made on Tuesday. The Dolphins waived edge rusher Andre Jones Jr., signed kicker Zane Gonzalez to the practice squad, added Rodney McGraw to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, and cut kicker Riley Patterson.

Miami has said there could be moves made, but many expected them to come during last week's bye. The Dolphins will have a normal week of practice on Wednesday after a light practice on Monday as they get ready for the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.