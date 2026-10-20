Dolphins could get players back from injury just in time for first AFC East game

The Miami Dolphins' bye week is over, which means everything will go back to normal. That doesn't mean everyone is suddenly healthy after having a week off.

Head coach Jeff Hafley met with the media for the first time since the team took a break last week. He was peppered with questions about the health status of several players.

The most important, of course, is wide receiver Caleb Douglas. Hafley wouldn't say 100% that Douglas will be returning, but the smile on his face was enough to be encouraging.

Miami Dolphins get positive news on Caleb Douglas heading into Week 7

The Dolphins' top WR will participate in Monday's practice, a session that Hafley said will be light. The team will return to practice on Wednesday, and he is expecting Douglas to be more involved. He said he would have a better idea of where he is at after that practice.

"Let's see how it goes today," Hafley said. "And if he can get ramped up on Wednesday, it will be good to get him back out there."

Douglas will need to get back to full speed after missing the last three and a half games with an ankle injury. The Dolphins offense looked better with him on the field. Hafley is likely to take this approach all week with Douglas, as it relates to what he tells the media.

Miami plays the Jets on Sunday, and Hafley has shown consistency in not providing opposing teams with anything regarding their plans. Likely, we won't hear anything about Douglas' official status until the end of the week, but his ability seems to be trending in the right direction.

The injury news doesn't end with Douglas. JuJu Brents has been dealing with a minor injury. Hafley said the starting CB will be light in practice today and then see where he is on Wednesday, but he didn't seem too concerned about the ailment.

Hafley said that they are still evaluating Jaylen Wright, who was in a walking boot after the game against the Bengals. He said he would know more on Wednesday. Jonah Savaiinaea will also be limited in practice on Monday.

It appears that the news on rookie Kyle Louis could also be good for Miami. Hafley said the team expects to get him back on Wednesday and will evaluate him from there. Louis has been on IR and is eligible to return. The Dolphins won't have to make a decision on his availability until Saturday. The news on Trey Moore wasn't good. Hafley said he won't be back this week.