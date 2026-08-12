Jeff Hafley's latest comments make Caleb Douglas' Dolphins hype hard to ignore

The Miami Dolphins have been using their first training camp under new head coach Jeff Hafley as a place to implement a new culture. There are a bunch of fresh faces in the building, and there are plenty of players taking advantage.

Rookie receiver Caleb Douglas is one of those guys, and comments from Hafley show it. When speaking to the media on Aug. 12, he expressed that Douglas "has probably been one of our most consistent guys," per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques.

And that goes hand in hand with the reports that came out during camp, which indicated that Douglas has found ways to constantly make plays.

Caleb Douglas just got the kind of praise that Miami Dolphins fans wanted to hear

The Dolphins' receiver room is wide open in terms of any clear-cut starters. They released Tyreek Hill and traded Jaylen Waddle, leaving a ton of targets up for grabs. With Malik Willis as quarterback, Douglas being a consistent player is a welcome sight.

Douglas has been running with the first team despite the team adding several veteran options. He's been able to stack positive practices and has built a nice rapport with Willis. And one of the biggest pros for Douglas is his fluidity and movement skills at 6-foot-3.

It's also important to note that Douglas has made some nice plays downfield, showcasing that he can provide this team with a deep threat. The Dolphins' offense can use any viable pass catcher they can get, and it looks like Douglas has hit the ground running.

Miami used the 75th overall pick in the third round on Douglas, but there wasn't a ton of praise for the pick. Many people thought it was a reach, but from the early reports, Douglas is proving otherwise.

Miami listed Douglas as a starter on their first unofficial depth chart. While those need to be taken with a grain of salt, it's still a positive direction for the rookie. This team is looking for anyone to be a difference-maker in the pass game, and Douglas will have a role there.

It's nice to see the rookie get some public praise from his coach. It shows not only that he's impressing on the field, but also that Hafley made it a priority to call him out for it. With his height (6'3") and speed (4.39 40-yard dash) as intriguing tools that caught Miami's attention, things are translating onto the field.

The next step for Douglas is to make plays during the preseason, and if he does that, the hype around the rookie will only rise ahead of the campaign. It's early, but the reports on Douglas continue to be optimistic.