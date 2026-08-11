Dolphins' initial depth chart spells trouble for veteran wide receiver

It's no secret that the Miami Dolphins need wide receiver help. Still a month out from the regular season, it's a discussion that has already been beaten to the ground (admittedly, by yours truly as well). And by all accounts, from Miami reportedly having interest in Stefon Diggs to Bleacher Report naming South Florida as the top landing spot for Keenan Allen, the organization is well aware it needs to upgrade at the position.

But what about those players already in the room? Well, rookie Caleb Douglas is looking more and more like a draft-day steal than a reach each day, and veteran Malik Washington is showcasing his worth as the Dolphins' longest-tenured WR.

Earlier in the offseason, though, those were not the names expected to battle for Miami's WR1 spot. That mantle was expected to be between Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell, two of the Dolphins' early free agent signings. However, both have been virtually nonexistent thus far through the summer, and if Miami's first unofficial depth chart is of any consideration, it's quite possible that Atwell doesn't even make the team.

Tutu Atwell's spot on the Miami Dolphins roster is no longer a guarantee after their initial depth chart drops

With the Dolphins' first depth chart now out there, there aren't that many surprises from top to bottom. The defense is pretty much as expected, as is Miami's offensive line and most skilled positions.

But at the top of the chart is a slight eye-raiser, with the rookie Douglas listed ahead of Atwell at the Dolphins' left outside WR position. I say "slight" because for those who have been paying attention throughout training camp, it's been Douglas in several highlights. Atwell, meanwhile, brought in a nice one-hander the other day during practice and has shown his speed at times, but has otherwise struggled with drops.

The truth is, with Douglas already usurping Atwell on Miami's first depth chart under head coach Jeff Hafley, the thought of the latter becoming the Dolphins' WR1 is all but faded. At this point, you have to wonder if he even makes the team.

With Atwell listed as an immediate backup, some may view it as an overthought. Perhaps that's true, and it will depend on how many wide receivers the Dolphins elect to keep when the final 53 is put together, as well as the recovery of rookie Chris Bell from a torn ACL suffered last November.

Yet, Atwell wasn't brought in to be Miami's fifth or sixth wide receiver. In fact, after Jaylen Waddle was traded to Denver, he was expected to fight it out with Tolbert to lead the unit.

Assuming the Dolphins bring in another veteran before the start of the regular season, where does that leave Atwell? At this point, it almost seems like he's in a battle with Jalen Reagor and Terrace Marshall Jr. for the final spot, which is not great company.

Judging solely by Atwell's contract, it doesn't make a whole lot of sense for Miami to cut the former Los Angeles Rams WR when he's guaranteed just over $1.2 million on a deal worth $1.4 million in total value. However, if you're the Dolphins and already paying nearly $180 million in dead money, what's another $1.2 million added to the fray?

For the front office and the coaching staff, it's about developing, particularly the young talent. If Atwell can't help in some form in that regard, his days in South Florida could already be numbered.

Still, if I had to guess today, and assuming Miami signs another veteran, I'd say Atwell makes the final 53-man roster, but barely. That becomes harder, though, if Bell is surprisingly active for Week 1. And if any team comes calling for a possible trade scenario for whatever reason, he's as good as gone.