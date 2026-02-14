Dolphins called perfect match for high-profile free agent WR

The Miami Dolphins will no doubt be busy this offseason ahead of the new NFL season officially kicking off. The initial priorities are what they will or will not do with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the expected release of wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and the potential restructures or releases of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and edge rusher Bradley Chubb.

Somehow, someway, the Dolphins will have to find ways to cut costs, but that doesn't mean they won't look to bring in some of the top free agents in 2026. Miami is already heavily linked to QB Malik Willis and is considered by many the favorite to land him, given his history working with head coach Jeff Hafley and familiarity with general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan.

Now, there is speculation that they could be looking to give Willis or other Dolphins QBs help when free agency arrives. That's because one outlet has the Dolphins as the best landing spot for former Washington Commanders WR Deebo Samuel in 2026.

PFF labels Miami Dolphins as best landing spot for Deebo Samuel in free agency

In discussing the top landing spots for the NFL's top-five free agent wide receivers this offseason, PFF believes Miami is the best place for Samuel to land.

"The move would reunite newly elevated offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik with Samuel, whom he had a hand in coaching during their time together in San Francisco," notes Mason Cameron, adding, "Slowik helped orchestrate Samuel's All-Pro campaign in 2021, in which he earned the third-highest PFF overall grade (90.2) among receivers."

Cameron does note Samuel's age, which will naturally be a concern for Dolphins fans, after he just turned 30 years old this past January. Nevertheless, he was very effective in his lone season with Washington in average yards after catch (6.5), ranking second among receivers with at least 99 targets during the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins ranked below league average in this category last year, and without Hill, that's not expected to get better unless Miami upgrades in someway at the position.

Samuel netted 1,770 yards from scrimmage in his 2021 All-Pro season, including 1,405 receiving yards. Since then, though, he hasn't reached 900 receiving yards in any year, although he did have somewhat of a bounce-back season with the Commanders, totaling 72 receptions, his most since that 2021 campaign.

The three-year, $71.55 million contract Samuel signed in 2022 with the San Francisco 49ers was officially voided on February 12, making him a free agent this coming March. His market value going into the offseason is listed just short of $16 million annually.

Dolphins fans may balk at the idea of throwing that kind of money at a 30-year-old WR, but Miami will have to spend some money on veteran free agents this offseason, and the surprising 2026 salary cap boost may make things easier on that front for Sullivan.

Assuming the Dolphins land Willis, if they can sign someone of Samuel's caliber and draft a fast-rising WR in April, this unit could vastly improve and quickly. Put them alongside Jaylen Waddle and fit Malik Washington in as the WR4 or 5 where he naturally should be; this could turn out to be one of the team's strongest position groups come Week 1.