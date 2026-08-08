Dolphins can no longer overlook what this rookie safety is doing

The Miami Dolphins have some decent competitions in camp this year, but one UDFA safety is making himself impossible to ignore.

The Dolphins have six safeties in camp, and each of them comes with high potential. In most seasons, teams carry four safeties; the Dolphins won't carry six, but it's anyone's game for the top four spots.

Every time you read a recap of practices, one name is almost always on it: Louis Moore, the undrafted rookie from Indiana. Moore is having an excellent camp, and it's creating one of the toughest competitions on the entire roster.

Louis Moore is giving the Miami Dolphins plenty to think about far ahead of final roster cuts

The road to the final 53 isn't easy, especially for an undrafted rookie. Moore has a lot to prove, and so far he is doing it, but the competition is pitted against him. That makes what he is doing in camp even more impressive.

Moore is competing for one of four likely spots against quality competition.

Dante Trader, Jr. - returning veteran starter

Michael Taaffe - Dolphins 5th round pick

Lonnie Johnson, Jr. - Most experienced veteran at the position (8 years)

Major Burns - Highly touted UFL safety

Zayne Anderson - Former Packers and Vikings safety

Throughout camp, Louis has been the most consistent player at his position. Sports Illustrated's Alain Poupart mentioned him as a standout from practice on Friday.

"Safety Louis Moore had good coverage and a pbu against Tutu Atwell after Ewers rolled out to his right."

Dolphins podcaster and reporter Travis Wingfield called out Moore's name twice after their eighth practice concluded. His name has been regularly mentioned in his notes from camp thus far.

Moore is making his reps count, and that's what you want from any player. He is going to remain on the fringe of the roster, but if his practices continue to yield positive results, he will earn a spot on the Dolphins' 53-man roster.

The big tests will come next week when the Dolphins and Commanders meet for a joint practice before their first preseason game. For players like Moore, these games mean far more than they do to the veterans. It's a chance to show the coaching staff that they are ready to play at the next level.

The Dolphins may not be able to slide Moore through waivers later this month when final cuts are made. If he continues to play well and showcases his talent against the preseason opponents, it will be that much more difficult.

Regardless, he is proving he has a future in the NFL on some level. If the Dolphins don't keep him and he goes unclaimed, he will be an absolute lock for the practice squad, but his aspirations should be much higher right now.