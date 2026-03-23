Dolphins can only watch as top CB prospect may have run himself into the top-10

What direction Miami Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan will take in this year's draft is anyone's guess at this point. He has said he wants to draft the best players available with each of his now 11 draft picks, and given the holes on the roster, he can do just that.

Many fans and media alike believe cornerback is the Dolphins' best option with their 11th overall pick. Only two CBs stand out as potential fits at 11. Jermod McCoy and Mansoor Delane. Delane may have just improved his draft stock after his LSU Pro Day.

LSU CB Mansoor Delane ran a blazing 4.38 40-yard dash at his Pro Day today 💨



pic.twitter.com/6gcvKpGRNJ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 23, 2026

Miami Dolphins can only watch as Mansoor Delane posts impressive 40-yard dash at Pro Day workout

If there was any doubt about Delane's first-round grade, there shouldn't be anymore. Delane posted two back-to-back sub-4.4 times on Monday. Teams ahead of the Dolphins that may have been on the fence about taking him in the top-10 now have more reasons to take that shot.

Delane would seem like a perfect fit for Miami's secondary. Especially given the current lack of a starting corner on the roster. If Delane goes off the board before the Dolphins pick, it could force Sullivan to trade out of 11, but on the other hand, a surging Delane could give the Dolphins a top-10 option no one expected to be available.

It seems lately the Dolphins are being mocked for an offensive lineman. Other mock drafts have them taking a receiver at the position, given Jaylen Waddle's departure to the Broncos. Sullivan, however, has said he wants to gain more draft capital.

It is entirely possible, now that he has the 30th overall pick in round one, that he may trade 11 and gain more draft picks in this year's draft and potentially next year's as well. It would be smart to add picks to the 2027 cache.

Delane is going to be off the board in the top 15 of this year's draft, and after posting these 40 times, the chances of sliding are slim. His time at LSU was solid, and scouts have taken notice of his play. The trick is to convince the general manager to take him. That won't be much of a debate anymore.

The Dolphins GM was not at the LSU workout as he stayed in Miami to attend the Miami University Pro Day.

If there is a knock on Delane, it has to be his arm length, which has been reported to be less than ideal, but with great vertical ability, that shouldn't be a problem at the next level.