Dolphins' pick at 11th overall feels like a no-brainer after FA spending

If the 2026 free agent period taught us anything, it is that Jon-Eric Sullivan's approach is exactly what was expected. The Miami Dolphins are shedding back contracts and trimming the dead weight off the team. A massive rebuild is underway.

The Dolphins' moves thus far have been calculated. They spent more on Malik Willis, then addressed depth at several positions, but they still have not found bona fide starters that will step in across the roster.

The NFL Draft will provide most of these fillers, and it starts at one position that has been overlooked this offseason.

Mansoor Delane makes more sense than any other player with the Miami Dolphins' 11th overall pick

Do the Dolphins need corner help? To put it bluntly, they don't have one starter on their roster, let alone two. In fact, the secondary unit as a whole has been gutted, and the replacements are horribly inexperienced. Maybe Sullivan finds a Jack Jones or Rasul Douglas after June 1st, but he can find a Delane in April.

Delane is a safe pick. He is a smart football player who controls the boundary well. He is fluid off the snap and is able to flip his hips to change coverage directions while also tracking the ball well. Delane is the type of guy who can force contested catches and typically win.

The problem, however, is that this draft class isn't horrible for corners. In round 2, the Dolphins could look at a guy like Chris Johnson, who is almost identical to Delane in stature and play. That frees the Dolphins up to do something different at 11.

The fact that Miami now has the Broncos' pick (30) means they have more options at their disposal. Offensive line may not seem like a major need on the surface, but there is a growing suspicion that Sullivan could start his rebuild in the trenches.

This would align with using the 30th overall pick on a CB or WR and then using their 2nd-round selection on the opposite.

For Sullivan, the important thing is going to be drafting good football players instead of just taking players at a position of need. This team is rebuilding, and that means they don't have to address everything right now. Sullivan has three drafts before everyone expects them to turn a corner. Patience is the absolute key.