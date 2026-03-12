Dolphins Jon-Eric Sullivan once again raids Packers donation box for TE help

The Miami Dolphins continue to build their Green Bay Packers roster in South Florida. Jon-Eric Sullivan is leaning heavily on his past experiences with players tied to his former team.

This time around, he is doing the Packers a favor and snatching free agent tight end Ben Sims from the Vikings. Sure, Jeff Hafley faced the Vikings twice last year, but Sims spent his first two and a half seasons on the Packers roster.

Adding Sims brings more competition to a unit that needs it, and, likely, Miami isn't done. April's draft will also provide a potential outlet for depth, if not a starter.

The Dolphins are signing TE Ben Sims to a one-year deal, per The Insiders.



Deal done by @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2026

Miami Dolphins continue to pick through the Green Bay castoffs adding TE Ben Sims

Over his three-year career, Sims has started just eight times over 48 games. He has just one touchdown reception. What is interesting here is that Sims hasn't put up big snap count numbers on special teams. In 2025, he played on 26% of the Vikings ST snaps, the most of his career.

Sims will take up where the departing Julian Hill left off. He is a better blocking TE who plays physically. He is one of those players that the Dolphins have said they are looking for: he is intense and loves the sport.

Sims has bounced on and off the Packers roster. In 2023, the Vikings signed him and then waived him in August. The Packers claimed him, and they waived him last season; the Vikings scooped him up. Someone seems impressed by him because he has a whopping 11 receptions in his career.

The Dolphins need to bring players onto the roster that can provide depth, as well as fill the "camp-body" needs of the roster. Sims will compete for a roster spot, but there is no guarantee he will make it to September. Working in his favor is the fact that Miami needs cheap options.

Clearly, the Dolphins feel Sims can be developed. Fans need to be patient, as we often were not with Hill. Tight end is one of the hardest positions to learn at the NFL level. Hill struggled through his first two NFL seasons before settling down in 2025, but he had limitations to his game.

Miami's TE unit is probably not going to be great, but they did retain last year's surprise, Gred Dulcich, who could enter the season as the uncontested starter.