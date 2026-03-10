Dolphins can only watch as top FA WR option lands with AFC East rival

The Miami Dolphins kicked Tyreek Hill and his contract to the curb, leaving a hole on the other side of Jaylen Waddle. Free agency could be an opportunity to fill that hole, but money was going to be a big issue.

As free agency got closer to starting, most fans looked north to Green Bay, where the decision to let Romeo Doubs hit the market opened a potential door for Jon-Eric Sullivan. Instead of getting another weapon for new QB Malik Willis, the Dolphins are watching their ideal receiver go to the Patriots.

Sources: #Packers FA WR Romeo Doubs is signing with the #Patriots. A new weapon for Drake Maye. pic.twitter.com/4k0sUNwXyG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2026

Miami Dolphins lose slim chance of landing Romeo Doubs to rival New England

Despite the need for another WR, the Dolphins were on a thin sheet of Wisconsin ice, hoping to find a sliver of money to offer a contract. It was a long shot, but until he signed elsewhere, it was still a shot. One has to wonder, however, if Doubs is the player everyone believes he is.

The Packers rarely let talent walk out of their doors. Especially if they draft them. Doubs, a 2022 4th-round pick, has played in all four seasons with the Packers. He hasn't always been healthy for them. He has appeared in 13 games twice, and 16 and 17 in the other two. His production is not as a number one receiver, but is typical of what you would expect from a solid number two receiver.

2025 was Doubs' best season statistically. He posted 724 yards on 55 catches and 85 targets. He caught his second-most touchdown totals in a single season, six, as well.

The Patriots attempted, but ultimately failed (so far, at least), to obtain A.J. Brown from the Eagles. They made a strong run for Colts receiver Alec Pierce, who opted to stay put in Indianapolis.

Pairing Doubs with Waddle, De'Von Achane, and Malik Willis would have been a strong start for Bobby Slowik's offense, but again, when you have no money to spend, you need to be frugal with the limited resources you do have. Miami spent the bulk of its immediate cap room on Willis.

The contract is reportedly a four-year deal worth up to $70 million. That was quite far out of the Dolphins' range.

The Dolphins ultimately won't be too concerned about what Doubs does in New England. The deal will be voided in all likelihood by the time the Dolphins, hopefully, become relevant ahead of the 2028 season. It would have been a nice addition, but reality reared its ugly head.