Dolphins can't afford to miss out on these round four defensive prospects

Miami Dolphins fans were left with a bitter taste in their mouths after round three came to a jarring conclusion. Miami hit a home run with linebacker Jacob Rodriguez in round two, but something changed in round three.

Miami took three players in the round, and all three are considered major risks and reaches. As the fourth round begins, the final day of the 2026 NFL Draft, fans are hoping that Sullivan can bounce back from the questionable additions in the round before.

The defense isn't complete. Miami split round one evenly between the offense and defense, but after taking defense in round two, they went all offense for three draft selections in round three.

Miami Dolphins' BPA approach could lead them to can't-miss defenders in round three

Jalen Kilgore - Safety - South Carolina

The 2026 safety class isn't deep, but Kilgore is a star player in the making. The SC defender can easily play both safety roles and nickel corner, where he excels in run support. He isn't a ball-hawking type of player, which has kept stock down, but what he lacks in interceptions, he makes up for with smart play and physicality.

Jermod McCoy - CB - Tennessee

His knee problems must be serious enough that teams are staying quite far away from him. One report says he may need to have serious surgeries to repair the knee he didn't injure in January 2025. It's hard to imagine McCoy, a consensus first-round pick, going undrafted. Someone will take the risk, so why not Miami?

Joshua Josephs - Edge - Tennessee

When fans think of edge rushers, they think about collapsing a pocket and sacking the quarterback. Josephs won't provide that kind of initial stat. What he does bring, however, is an incredible ability to defend the run. Joseph understands that his priority on the edge is to contain. He does that part of his job well. In Miami, he projects as a rotational/situational edge defender, but with more time in the weight room and an NFL-level development plan, Joseph has the tools to fix the pass-rushing concern.

Keionte Scott - CB - Miami

The Dolphins already drafted one physical cornerback projected to start, but they still need someone to compete in the nickel role. Scott brings a lot to the table. He plays like a linebacker, which gives Jeff Hafley a capable outside blitzer. In coverage, he needs work, but Hafley prides himself on developing mid-round corners.