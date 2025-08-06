Dolphins' perfect chance to solve massive issue might fall right into their laps

Is anybody else panicking about what the Miami Dolphins are doing at the tight end position? As things currently stand, it's a major weakness in their offense.

With Mike McDaniel on the hot seat, he can't afford to walk into the season without a capable starter.

But if this analyst's prediction comes true, the Dolphins will have the perfect chance to fill the hole. Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently listed the biggest names on NFL rosters who could still be cut, and Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee was one of them.

Los Angeles TE Tyler Higbee could be perfect for the Miami Dolphins

Higbee has been a mainstay in the Rams' offense for years. After being drafted by Los Angeles in 2016, he's scored at least one touchdown for the team in each of the last nine seasons. At age 32, he's still capable of being a key contributor.

But the Rams might be ready to move in a different direction. They drafted Terrance Ferguson in the second round this year. With a solid training camp, Ferguson could take over the starting tight end job.

The Rams also signed Colby Parkinson last offseason, further bolstering their tight end depth. Parkinson has been a capable backup for years and could serve as the second-string tight end if Higbee were to be let go.

As Sobleski says, "Higbee might be a security blanket for the coaching staff, but the Rams have significant talent at the tight end position to proceed without him on the roster."

If the Rams do choose to cut Higbee, the Dolphins should be the first team in line to offer him a new contract. Miami has one of the weakest tight end groups in the league, and there aren't many other available options.

After including Jonnu Smith in a blockbuster trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Dolphins brought in Darren Waller to take over the starting tight end job. Waller would have been a great solution five years ago, but he's a 32-year-old who hasn't played football in two years. It's hard to put much faith in Waller at this point.

Higbee would step in as Miami's starter immediately. He might still be a downgrade from what Jonnu Smith brought in 2024, but he's a massive improvement over Waller and free-agent signing Pharaoh Brown. If Higbee becomes available, the Dolphins shouldn't hesitate to bring him to Miami.

