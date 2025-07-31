Dolphins blow golden chance to fix TE room as top target slips away

Miami Dolphins fans are no strangers to watching the team pass on quality talent at any position. They have lived through the days of the offensive line being neglected, so seeing a top tight end prospect leave the building without a deal is nothing new.

The Dolphins have not fully addressed their tight end room in several years. The last draft pick they used on a top prospect was in 2018 when they took Mike Gesicki in the second round. Miami has not invested another draft pick on the position since it took Hunter Long in 2021. The big get in 2025 was a trade for the formerly retired Darren Waller after they traded Jonnu Smith to Pittsburgh.

When the Dolphins traded for Waller, many assumed they were done adding tight ends. They later brought in Noah Fant for a tryout. Fant was viewed as a perfect fit, but ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported the veteran TE will sign with the Bengals.

Dolphins are putting too much faith in Darren Waller after they failed to sign Noah Fant

Sources: Former Broncos first-round pick Noah Fant, sent to Seattle as part of the Russell Wilson trade, is expected to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals. pic.twitter.com/48N7glgufF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 31, 2025

The Dolphins have added guys like Julian Hill, Tanner Conner, and Hayden Rucci as undrafted free agents, and they have addressed the position in free agency on occasion. This past free agency saw them add Pharaoh Brown, and last year they added Jonnu Smith.

Fant would have immediately improved the Dolphins' offense, filled a need at the position, and likely would have had similar production to Smith if Miami needed him to. Instead, the Dolphins will stick with Brown, Waller, and one of the undrafted players on their roster.

The Dolphins should have been extremely grateful that Fant fell into their laps, but the last week of practice has proven to be a nightmare with the secondary. Miami lost Kader Kohou for the season, and Ashtyn Davis will miss an unspecified amount of time due to a likely foot issue.

Fant was a luxury the Dolphins could afford, but with the problems in the secondary, the money they have available to spend needs to be earmarked for injuries. Fant would have helped, but ultimately, fixing a unit Miami does not prioritize was always going to be a big ask of Chris Grier.