Dolphins' chances of landing perfect Quinn Ewers weapon never felt so impossible

It isn't a forgone conclusion that Quinn Ewers will be the starting quarterback in 2026, but it is a good assumption that it won't be Tua Tagovailoa. Whether it is Ewers or a veteran, or maybe even a top draft pick, getting them weapons on offense is imperative.

Running behind this year's line will be De'Von Achane, barring a surprise trade. On the outside, Jaylen Waddle will take the WR1 position now that Tyreek Hill is no longer on the team, but who is going to ride shotgun on the other side?

Days away from hitting free agency, Romeo Doubs is the perfect complement to Waddle, and a weapon that Ewers or whoever the QB is can rely upon, but it isn't going to happen.

Romeo Doubs is a perfect fit for the Miami Dolphins, but this isn't the year to add that level of talent

Doubs isn't expected to get paid in the $15-20 million range: he is far closer to a $12 million projection, and that is an exclamation point on how bad Miami's cap situation is. For the Dolphins to add a player like Doubs, they would have to get creative with signing bonus money and guarantees that extend into next season beyond this one.

Jon-Eric Sullivan knows Doubs well. The Packers drafted him in round four of the 2022 NFL Draft. What makes this case interesting is that the Packers are willing to let him hit free agency. That is not often the case with the Packers, who we all know develop and retain their talent.

Over his career, Doubs has shown flashes of being one of the top WRs in the league, but those are only flashes. He continues to put up WR-2 numbers. Last year, he caught 55 passes on 85 targets for 724 yards and six touchdowns.

The Dolphins don't need a number-one receiver; they need a quality number-two. Malik Washington is still developing, but so far, his progression doesn't offer WR-2 potential.

Doubs might be the best option for Miami, but there is that little thing called a dollar sign that stands in their way. In normal years, $12 million is nothing. Last year, Chris Grier handed Zach Wilson $6 million to stand around and carry a clipboard until he handed it to Tua Tagovailoa late in the season.

This isn't a normal year for the Dolphins. Despite the releases of James Daniels, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tyreek Hill, Jason Sanders, and Alec Ingold, the Dolphins are barely cap compliant.