Dolphins' star offensive players may be more valuable as trade assets

The Miami Dolphins have eight draft picks in the 2026 NFL draft, but Jon-Eric Sullivan has said he wants more. Why? Because he needs to build his roster all over again. This isn't a team that can win now, and it's not a team that will win in 2027 either.

Sullivan doesn't have a lot of assets that he can move around. Tua Tagovailoa, if he is lucky, will net him a 5th-round pick at best. Bradley Chubb got him nothing, and when you look at the rest of the roster, no one pops out as someone who can bring draft compensation to Miami.

That isn't the case with Jaylen Waddle and De'Von Achane. They have value, and Sullivan should seriously consider offers for them if he receives any

Trading Jaylen Waddle and De'Von Achane might be the moves to change Miami Dolphins future

Most Dolphins fans won't say it, even if they are thinking it. Moving the two stars is not something anyone wants to entertain. Why? Neither will be around four seasons from now when the Dolphins might actually become a contender.

In 2028, Waddle's contract will put $37.2 million on the salary cap. Releasing him will save Miami more than $27 million while costing just over $9 million. Waddle is a good player, but I will stand on this hill when I say he is a great No. 2 WR and a less-than-ideal No.1.

It's hard to imagine the Dolphins giving him a third contract when this one runs out. Miami will have completely shifted its roster, and Waddle will be expendable, but will he be a desirable addition for other teams? Not likely in a trade. If Miami can get someone to take the contract, give them a first-round draft pick as compensation, they should do it. In fact, they should take a 2027 first-rounder if that is all they can get.

A recent mock draft from NFL Spinzone landed the Dolphins two extra first-round picks by trading the two star offensive players.

De'Von Achane is one of the most electric running backs in the NFL. It's only a matter of time before he becomes a legitimate top-five RB, if he isn't already. Achane is one of, if not the best, offensive players on the team, maybe the best player on the roster.

Where will he be in three seasons from now? The Dolphins will likely extend him this offseason on a multi-year deal. By the time that contract is up, Achane won't be the same running back he is right now. The wear and tear on the tires will need to be replaced.

So we ask, like Waddle, what is his true value to the Dolphins right now? It's to keep fans interested in the team.

That isn't a reason to keep players. Waddle and Achane are not going to sell tickets, winning will, and winning right now seems a long way away.

Sullivan may view them as building blocks, but what exactly do they bring? Waddle isn't a vocal leader on the team, and he isn't going to become that in one offseason. Achane is still too young to be that vocal leader, but he also plays the wrong position.

If there is one thing that Chris Grier proved over all his seasons as a GM, it's that running backs in the mid-rounds can be starters and make a difference; in other words, Achane, as good as he is, is replaceable. Waddle, as good as he is, is still not an unquestionable number one receiver, which makes him replaceable.

If the Dolphins can get a top draft pick for either of them, they should consider it, pull the trigger, and build the roster the way they want. Keeping guys that are not likely to be around when the team is ready to compete doesn't make sense to hold onto them now.