Terron Armstead delivers a clear message to Jaylen Waddle about his leadership

Tyreek Hill was a Miami Dolphins team captain before the 2025 season. He is now gone. Tua Tagovailoa was once a team captain as well. The QB was benched last season and appears to be closer to leaving the team than returning to it.

Last week, the Dolphins released Bradley Chubb, another team captain. It's not official yet as the team decides whether or not to designate him a post-June 1st release. Needless to say, the Dolphins roster is void of team captains.

On Terron Armstead's "The Set", the former Dolphins starting left tackle took his former teammate Jaylen Waddle to task. Armstead questioned Waddle about his leadership and his lack of on-field performance as a leader. If Waddle sticks around, is he ready to become a voice on offense?

Terron Armstead tells Miami Dolphins Jaylen Waddle it's time to become a leader

It's easy to go through the motions of being an NFL player when others are willing to rise above the rest of the team to be a loud voice in the locker room and on the field. That has been Waddle's career so far. A quiet voice behind the scenes. Armstead believes the WR needs to take a step forward.

"Are you ready to be more vocal and wear that captain's patch? It's time. I've seen you behind closed doors. Now in year six, we need Waddle to be the best version of himself. He's gotta bring everyone along with him. Are you ready for that?" Terron Armstead

Armstead knows that the team under Jeff Hafley is going to need the receiver to take on that vocal leadership role. He said that Waddle should know they will ask that of him. Given Waddle's contract, he absolutely should be leaned upon as the team transitions to a younger roster.

Waddle agreed that the team will want him to step up, and he understands that more will be expected of him.

"Yeah, I think I am. That's the next step, not just as a player but as a person. Bringing people along with me. Having that status means they demand a lot of you, each and every day. I got to step up to the plate and be ready. " Jaylen Waddle

The Dolphins need him to be ready. Miami will rely on him to be the number one receiver now that Hill is no longer on the team. De'Von Achane is another voice, but he is still young. Miami won't have a quarterback next year who will carry the weight of leadership on their shoulders from the start.

Offensively, the eyes of the roster will look to Waddle whether he is prepared for it or not.