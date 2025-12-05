Dolphins coach confirms the obvious truth fans knew about Jordyn Brooks

The Miami Dolphins should have known what they had in linebacker Jordyn Brooks early in the 2024 season when he called out the entire team for being soft. The players didn't revolt, and Brooks didn't get cut. Instead, the team made changes and rallied behind him.

Brooks wasn't lying when he called the team soft. They were, but the mindset wasn't right. The Dolphins were coming off an incredibly good 2023 season, but 2024 was a mess. Players were doing their own things. Some didn't show up for practices, meetings, or mentally to play on Sundays.

For the second year in a row, Brooks is leading the Dolphins in tackles, but he is also leading the league. Mike McDaniel said that Brooks is far more than a statistical leader. He is the voice of the team.

Mike McDaniel makes it clear that Jordyn Brooks is a team leader, not just a defensive one

McDaniel said that Brooks is a quiet player. He isn't the guy who is going to make a lot of noise in the locker room. Not unless he has to. The old saying, "Walks softly, but carries a big stick," might be the perfect way to describe Brooks.

"He is the voice of the team. Players don't want to let him down." Mike McDaniel

The head coach said that Brooks lifts the players around him. They play harder because Brooks is relentless. During the week, he spends his time trying to figure out what he did wrong the week before, so he doesn't make the same mistakes again. Clearly, Brooks is holding himself to a level that is much higher than others hold themselves to.

In Miami, Brooks has found a home. Despite being a leader in Seattle, the Seahawks opted not to retain him ahead of the 2024 season. Brooks signed with the Dolphins and has been a perfect addition from the start.

It's unlike us to recommend a player's contract be adjusted for a particular player's play, but if the Dolphins were going to add a year or two to the three-year FA contract he signed in 2024, Brooks is probably the guy to give it to.

Miami's defensive leader isn't just a voice on that side of the ball. His leadership extends to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who also raved about the guy who has a locker next to his. Tagovailoa praised his Christian beliefs and said that they talk nonstop about football.

McDaniel said that Brooks puts in 100% effort every day, no matter the day of the week. Brooks has always kept his comments on football, and other players have repeatedly said that he is all business. After a poor start to the season with so many younger players on the roster, it seems that Brooks is starting to get through to them. Miami's defense has gotten a lot better over the last five games.