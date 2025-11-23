Dolphins' coaching dilemma at the bye week is becoming impossible to ignore

The Miami Dolphins' bye week won't answer many questions for fans as the team heads into its final stretch of the 2025 season, but there is one area to watch closely as the team prepares for the Saints in week 13.

Mike McDaniel needed to protect his quarterback, and he needed to figure out how to keep Jonah Savaiinaea and Larry Borom off the merry-go-round blocking scheme they have been playing on. That led to the addition of Daniel Brunskill on the outside of Borom's shoulder.

The change has worked well for the Dolphins, but now a question remains. Will the Dolphins keep doing this when Austin Jackson returns next week?

Dolphins face tough decision with offensive blocking scheme now that Austin Jackson is back

The "Jumbo" package used by McDaniel has opened lanes for the Dolphins' running backs on the right side. Borom struggled to keep the edge. With Jackson set to return, Borom will be relegated to the bench. Brunskill might be as well.

If the Dolphins struggle on that side, McDaniel has to put Brunskill back on the field. He may want to anyway. With the combination of Jackson and Brunskill on the edge, the Dolphins running backs should see a lot more daylight at the line. It would be a big win for the offense.

Miami also has to keep Tua Tagovailoa upright as well. Jackson is good in pass protection, but he will be a bit rusty after once again missing most of the season. When he is healthy, he is a good right tackle, but he rarely is on the field. The worst part is that fans already know that he could be back on IR within a game or two.

If McDaniel believes the Dolphins can continue to gain success on the ground without a sixth offensive lineman, his offense will open a bit more again. Another WR can be on the field or a tight end. Greg Dulcich has been good since taking over for the oft-injured Darren Waller. It will be interesting to see what avenue McDaniel chooses to go down.