Dolphins recent comments about their safeties are cause for concern

Many Miami Dolphins fans look at Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer as players who need to be replaced, but the coaches may not share that same opinion.

According to Dolphins passing game coordinator/secondary coach Brian Duker, they are not as concerned as the rest of us. That should be something that sounds awfully familiar to Dolphins fans.

Yes, it sounds a lot like Miami general manager Chris Grier talking about his offensive line, as the Palm Beach Post's Hal Habib pointed out in his article about the Duker comments.

Unlike Grier, however, there isn't much Duker can say on the subject, as he has no control over whether either player returns in 2025. Chances are, they both will be gone and probably should be. Neither player has been very good this year, and Holland has been especially disappointing.

Miami defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver didn't put all of the blame on Poyer for his missed tackles on Deebo Samuel and George Kittle last week, citing the fact that those two members of the San Francisco 49ers are "physical players who make a lot of people miss."

Miami Dolphins may not say it, but it's hard to overlook the drop-off in play by the safeties this season

No one expects the Dolphins coaching staff to call out any players publicly, and they will defend them at the podium, but it is hard to overlook the fact that both Holland and Poyer are ranked so low at safety. PFF has them ranked 59th and 60th with Poyer ahead of Holland.

No one expected the fall of Holland this season, in a contract year, no less. Miami can say what they want at the podium, but the future for both players appears to be elsewhere in 2025.

More Dolphins News and Analysis