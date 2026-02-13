Dolphins connected to QBs at ideal moment in new mock drafts

Pinch me if you've heard this before. The Miami Dolphins are in need of a franchise quarterback.

Miami will look to trade Tua Tagovailoa first, but even if unsuccessful, there's a strong chance he'll be off the roster by the time the 2026 NFL Draft rolls around -- leaving the Dolphins to again seek the franchise QB they've been looking for since the days of Dan Marino.

Truthfully, they're unlikely to find that player in this QB class. Outside of Fernando Mendoza, who will go No. 1 overall, there are no standout quarterbacks in 2026. But that doesn't mean there aren't players worth taking a shot on, and given their projected draft stocks, Miami could look to grab one at any point in the draft. But who brings the most upside and reasonable draft capital at their projection?

Miami Dolphins projected to draft a QB in the mid rounds, according to latest mock drafts

In Chad Reuter's latest mock draft for NFL.com, the senior analyst has the Dolphins taking LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier with their first third-round selection at No. 75 overall. Similarly, FanSided's Cody Williams also has Miami taking a QB in his latest mock, but he has them opting for Carson Beck staying in town instead.

I am personally in agreement that this is a good range for the Dolphins to swing on a QB in this draft process, and I wouldn't mind either of the above options. But it does beg the question as to who the best quarterback process is for Miami this season, and when is the best time to strike on the most important position in football?

🗳 If you're Jon-Eric Sullivan, which QB prospect are you selecting in this year's draft? ⤵️



➖ Ty Simpson (1st round)

➖ Trinidad Chambliss (2nd-3rd round)

➖ Carson Beck (3rd-4th round)

➖ Garrett Nussmeier (3rd-4th round)

➖ Drew Allar (3rd-4th round)

➖ Cade Clubnik (4th-5th… https://t.co/Z2sp2A6GCW pic.twitter.com/Fc9sydMowo — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) February 10, 2026

As you can see from the post above, based on ESPN's projected range, there are considerable options for Miami to choose from in April. And nearly all of the players mentioned have received first-round consideration at one point or another.

So, with five top-90 selections coming and a clear need for the position, the Dolphins are a viable landing spot for one of these players. (Note: In Reuter's mock, the Dolphins move down in the first round in a trade with the Carolina Panthers, netting an additional third-rounder this year and a second-round pick in 2027.)

The point about most of these QBs receiving first-round consideration at some point in their careers is important. It means there's upside and that there are traits for them to become NFL starters. For various reasons, those weren't on full display for them in college, and their draft stocks fell somewhat as a result. But that doesn't mean they can't resurface in the pros.

Ty Simpson

In my honest opinion, this would be a reach by Miami and the worst possible decision they could make at the position during the draft process. Alabama's Ty Simpson is a projected first-round selection and very likely will be there when the Dolphins are on the clock.

I'm not of the argument that because Tua went to Alabama, Miami should avoid Simpson for the same reason. That logic has never made sense to me. Instead, I just didn't see the infatuation with Simpson, and I'm a bit baffled as to why he's being projected to go Round 1. I think his best opportunity is to go somewhere where he can sit a year -- such as the Rams behind Matthew Stafford and learn under Sean McVay. In Miami, though, Simpson would be expected to start almost immediately, and I don't think the fan base would be happy with the result.

Trinidad Chambliss

Trinidad Chambliss is my personal favorite of the group. Chambliss has not yet officially declared for the NFL Draft, but he may have to move up the ranks if he does not win his eligibility hearing to stay in college for another year.

We'll have to see if that has any impact on his draft projection if he loses it, but the Dolphins should have Chambliss on their radar if he does. I personally like him better than Simpson as a prospect overall, and if you're telling me it's possible to get him a round or two later, sign me up.

Chambliss will already be 24 years old when the new season opens up, but in the age of NIL, it's a reality that some NFL teams must learn to deal with the fact that players are opting to stay in college longer. For Miami, Chambliss would bring that dual-threat combination they've been missing since...forever.

Carson Beck

As a Miami Hurricanes fan, I've seen Beck far more than any of these other prospects. With that said, it makes me most comfortable to say that he won't be a franchise quarterback.

A Beck selection in the third or fourth round wouldn't upset me, though. He'd be good competition for Quinn Ewers, with every possibility of winning that battle. However, like with Ewers, I think Beck projects best as a long-term backup QB in the NFL. He profiles more as a game manager in the end, capable of coming in to help win a few games in spot starts. So if Miami opts to grab him now for that reason alone, I'm all for it.

Garrett Nussmeier

It was not the best season for Nussmeier this past year at LSU. This time last year, Nussmeier was heavily mocked at the upper echelon of first-round mocks for 2026. Now, he's projected to go anywhere from late Day 2 to early Day 3.

Much of Nussmeier's 2025 downfall, though, can be pointed to the fact that he played hurt. The LSU QB suffered a torso/abdomen injury early in the year, despite continuing to play through it. However, it clearly affected his game, as he was not the player he was in 2024.

Nussmeier showed signs of that player, though, at the Senior Bowl, displaying "NFL velocity" on several of his throws, according to ESPN's coverage during one practice. He even led all quarterbacks in a couple of categories that, at the very minimum, should intrigue Dolphins fans.

Garrett Nussmeier’s day 1 ball metrics.

Leads all QBs in longest air distance pass and fastest initial air speed 🏈 pic.twitter.com/roRZEd96xG — 104.5 ESPN (@1045espn) January 28, 2026

We should get a better feel at the NFL Combine whether Nussmeier shows the traits that made him one of the top QB prospects a year ago. That may or may not impact his current projection, but if he can get back to the player he once was, Nussmeier could wind up being the steal of the draft.

Drew Allar

Like Nussmeier, Penn State's Drew Allar went into the 2025 season with high aspirations and as one of the top QB prospects in the nation. Unfortunately, Allar didn't get the opportunity to finish his 2025 season after breaking his ankle in early October, and his draft projection has been impacted because of it.

Before that, though, Allar's performances had dipped, pointing to basic mechanics as considerable issues that NFL teams will take into consideration on top of his recovery from injury. In Reuter's mock, he went one spot behind Nussmeier, heading to join Mike McCarthy and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Assuming Aaron Rodgers returns to Pittsburgh, that's a good spot for Allar to land in. Even before the injury, he's someone I pegged similarly to Simpson as benefiting from sitting for a year. It would be a low-risk selection for the Dolphins in the third or fourth round to take a swing for Allar, but he still might be asked to start in Miami earlier than he probably should.