Dolphins continue to churn the bottom of their roster with another waiver claim

The Miami Dolphins are not content with watching the bottom of their roster sit idle. For Robert Beal Jr., who has spent most of the season injured and inactive, the opportunity to add help on the defensive edge comes with a price.

For Beal, that price was his roster spot. The Dolphins claimed Jamree Kromah off waivers from the Chicago Bears on Friday and released Beal. It's possible, if not likely, that Beal returns to the Dolphins' practice squad.

Dolphins claimed edge Jamree Kromah off waivers from Chicago and waived edge Rob Beal Jr. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2026

Miami Dolphins swap defensive edge rushers to bolster QB pressure opportunities

Kromah went undrafted in 2024 and signed with the Bears. He played at Rutgers and James Madison. Since joining the NFL, Kromah has spent time with both the Bears and Patriots. He has two games under his belt this year, producing two tackles. The Dolphins are turning over another rock to add depth at the position, even if it is unproven depth.

Beal has been in the league for four seasons, including 2026. For the Dolphins, he has appeared in two games. This season, he has just one tackle and only 37 for his career. He has been trying to recover from a hamstring injury that has kept him out and on the inactive list for much of the season.

The Dolphins are getting more production from Chop Robinson, and Josh Uche has locked down the other starting edge job; he, too, has been looking better each week.

At 26, Kromah is reaching the peak of what he can offer, so it will be interesting to see how much of an impact he can make. This could be nothing more than a move to replace Beal, who simply couldn't get on the field enough this year.

The Dolphins will face the Patriots on Sunday with the hopes of adding another victory to the win column. Miami's biggest problem has been consistently pressuring opposing quarterbacks. It will be interesting to see whether their latest addition gets any playing time this week. Given the late addition, that's doubtful.

During his five years in college, Kromah has registered 14 sacks and 97 tackles combined at Rutgers and James Madison. It's unclear what the Dolphins are getting with him. He has limited experience, is 26 years old, and has only taken 28 defensive snaps in his career.

Miami is likely to bring Max Llewellyn back up from the PS this week as they look to find some continuity at the position.