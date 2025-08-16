Dolphins’ cornerback crisis deepens as another injury rocks secondary

The Miami Dolphins can not afford any more setbacks with cornerback injuries, but on Saturday against the Detroit Lions, another corner headed to the sideline.

Ethan Bonner doesn't just want to play; he wants to start. He has been competing against Kendall Sheffield for the boundary position left vacant by the Jalen Ramsey trade. Against the Lions on Saturday, he left early in the second quarter with a hamstring injury, according to multiple reporters.

Bonner was getting his chance against Detroit and wasn't playing poorly. After a Lions incompletion, he signaled the sideline and asked to be removed.

Ethan Bonner becomes the latest Miami Dolphins CB to deal with an injury

Bonner walked off the field where he was seen speaking with a trainer, and he was then escorted to the locker room. With Bonner out, the Dolphins turned to Jack Jones, who is listed as the boundary back-up. Storm Duck has the other spot locked down

Miami fans should keep an eye on Jason Marshall as well. Marshall has shown flashes of what he is capable of bringing to the Dolphins' secondary. He will need more time to get the experience he needs, but there is a solid base to build from.

It's not clear how serious Bonner's hamstring injury is, but it will likely put him on a day-to-day schedule. With only a couple of weeks left before the Dolphins begin making their final roster cuts, Bonner needed all the reps he could get.

In 2024, Bonner looked excellent in training camp and was expected to make an impact when the regular season started. Instead, he spent most of the season inactive, but on the 53-man roster.

The Dolphins' lack of secondary depth is a problem, and if Bonner misses any length of time, Chris Grier will need to bring yet another free agent in to fill a hole.

