Dolphins’ preseason move may create breakout stars no one saw coming

The Miami Dolphins may have a good idea of who will make the final 53-man roster, but for several players, the next two weeks are their chance to shine.

Miami plans to sit their starters in this weekend's preseason game against the Detroit Lions, and that opens more doors of opportunity for many players on the roster, including some who are sitting on the fringe of making the team.

On the surface, watching a game with few starting players is going to be boring, but if you know who to watch, you could see the battles play out in front of you without worrying about what the score might look like.

Miami Dolphins sitting starters in preseason vs. Detroit Lions bodes well for players hoping to win a job

Keep an eye on Isaiah Johnson as he fights for the 53

Throughout training camp, Isaiah Johnson has been practicing well. He sits near the bottom of the Dolphins' depth chart on a unit that will only carry a player.

Johnson will see extended playing time on Saturday, and when No. 37 is on the field, keep an eye on where he lines up and his coverage ability. He will be fighting against Cornell Armstrong, another veteran who has looked decent in camp.

Two linebackers find themselves in a tough spot

For Channing Tindall and Cameron Goode, this game could be the one that sends them packing or gives them an opportunity to get another season.

Both players are on the edge and need a strong game to stick around. The Dolphins' linebacker unit is deep this year, which does not work in their favor.

Last chance for Erik Ezukanma?

Erik Ezukanma should see plenty of playing time on Saturday. The veteran has not made much of an on-field impact since being drafted by Chris Grier. Many believe this is the final training camp for him, and even a practice squad spot isn't guaranteed.

Ezukanma is trying to hold off Tahj Washington, who has looked a lot better, and Dee Eskridge, who has stood out in camp and joint practices. With Miami likely to carry no more than six, and more likely five, receivers, Ezukanma needs to be flawless and impressive.

Backup quarterbacks have to play better

Quinn Ewers had a horrible game against the Bears, and that is perfectly okay. What will be interesting to see is how he bounces back.

The game should play out with Zach Wilson taking the bulk of the workload early, likely two and a part of the third quarter. If that is accurate, Ewers will get only a quarter and a half of work. It's a small window to make a good impression.

On the other hand, Wilson wasn't terrific last week either, and he, too, needs to prove that he can successfully back up Tua Tagovailoa.

Why Jordan Phillips should shine on Saturday

One of the best watches might be on the defensive line, where Phillips has looked great this camp. Phillips and Benito Jones should see plenty of action with Zach Sieler sitting out and Kenneth Grant likely on a pitch count.

Patrick McMorris will get the opportunity he needs to keep his roster spot

McMorris stood out for most of the right reasons last week, but was far from perfect. The Dolphins will sit Minkah Fitzpatrick, which means Ifetu Melifonwu and McMorris should get a lot of work in Saturday.

Of course, injuries have sidelined Ashtyn Davis. Draft pick Dante Trader should finally get meaningful reps. He has a lot of catching up to do if he plays.

The offensive line play could be hard to stomach

Dolphins fans should not pay attention to the offensive line. The Lions' defensive front is stout, and Miami is likely to play Jonah Savaiinaea, James Daniels, and Patrick Paul for only a limited amount of snaps, if at all.

This may be the one unit that is worse than the cornerback room in terms of quality depth, and last week wasn't pretty. If Miami sits their starter, don't expect a strong running game from Mike McDaniel either.

