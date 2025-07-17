These Dolphins players likely won't survive training camp

In a perfect world, players on an NFL team's roster heading into training camp would make it through the camp season before they are cut. That won't be the case for the Miami Dolphins players this year.

The Dolphins have holes on their roster, and they have depth problems at several positions. This means that as camp progresses, the Dolphins will make additions and subtractions throughout the weeks of camp.

Every player starting camp has the hopes of being the standout who impresses the coaches enough to warrant a roster spot, but for many others, just getting through the entire camp may be enough to hang their hats on.

Naturally, we can tick off the names of every undrafted free agent, every low-end veteran signing who has little experience, and even toss in the fourth-string quarterback, but that would be too easy.

Here are a few players who may not make it through camp.

Dolphins veterans under pressure entering training camp

Ryan Stonehouse, P, or Jake Bailey, P

Pick a name here. I'll take Bailey. The Dolphins should, given Bailey's punting inconsistencies, be ready to cut him loose sometime after the first couple of weeks, but Bailey has been the placeholder for Jason Sanders, who has done well for the Dolphins' kicker.

That means a lot to Sanders and could be the key to this battle. Chances are, if the Dolphins need a roster spot, knowing one of them will not be on the 53, a move could be made long before camp ends to settle it.

Tahj Washington, WR

The late 2024 draft pick missed his rookie season last year due to an injury he suffered in camp. This year, he will get a chance to show he can take the forward steps that Malik Washington took last season.

The problem for Tahj Washington is that the Dolphins are stacked at wide receiver. Honestly, Washington should be a lock to make it through camp, but given the receiving depth and need for upgrades elsewhere, Miami could move on from him earlier, should he struggle.

There are other players at the position who will be competing for reps and the practice squad. Tahj Washington isn't likely to make the 53.

Cameron Goode, LB

Cameron Goode still has potential, but he has to be available. Despite all the ups and downs and injuries to the linebacker unit over the last two seasons, Goode has yet to start a single game.

He was available for his entire rookie season but only for three games in 2024. Miami added more linebackers to the roster this offseason, including Willie Gay, K.J. Britt, and promising youngster Grayson Murphy, who is back for a second camp as well.

