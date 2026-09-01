Dolphins' cornerback room is in serious trouble despite waiver claim additions

When the Miami Dolphins dropped their initial 53-man roster, it wasn't a big surprise to see them be light on secondary players.

The biggest concern entering training camp was the secondary, after all, and it will prove to be a problem for Jeff Hafley. If he can turn this unit into something even close to average, he will have proven his ability to develop low-hanging fruit.

Miami carried just five corners on its roster when it finalized the 53. A day later, they waived two of them: Ethan Bonner and A.J. Green. Then they added Marcellas Dial and Reese Taylor. Both are unlikely to move the needle, which means Miami is still relying on unproven youth to field even an average corner room.

Miami Dolphins need to find cornerback help quickly as the season is two weekends away

The Dolphins' best cornerback is a kid who has yet to take a single NFL regular-season snap. Chris Johnson is their future franchise lockdown corner. The first-round pick will start the season, but on the other side of the field, the Dolphins still don't know who that starter will be.

On paper, it's JuJu Brents, who has spent almost the entire camp injured. He only recently returned to practice. Jason Marshall Jr. is the only other viable option on the boundary. If Brents can't stay healthy, Marshall has to step up. His camp hasn't met the level of second-year expectations that most fans had for him.

The waters get awfully dark after those three. Ethan Bonner's preseason games were not good, leading to his Monday release. He could rejoin the team as a practice squad member. Miami hasn't, at the time of this writing, added a corner to that unit.

A.J. Green III had a good camp; he deserved a spot on the roster, but like Bonner, he too was released on Monday. Another candidate for the practice squad.

Despite the addition of two new faces, the Dolphins still have to be watching every little waiver move in hopes of landing some help — at this point, any help. If they were smart, they would look at a former fan favorite who can step in immediately.

Kader Kohou was released by the Chiefs prior to the final preseason game. He has yet to land with another team. Bringing him back would help the depth situation and give Hafley a decent nickleback.

Dial isn't going to move the needle for Miami. He hasn't played a snap since 2024, when he appeared in 17 games but started only one. He is developmental at best right now. Taylor has played the last two seasons with the Broncos. A well-coached and disciplined team, but he has only five total games on his resume and two tackles.

Neither of these players is going to start, and chances are they are not going to provide adequate depth. Miami's decision to keep a young, inexperienced secondary is going to be a major problem if they can't figure out a solution.