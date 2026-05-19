Dolphins' cornerback solution is staring Jon-Eric Sullivan in the face

Despite drafting Chris Johnson, the Miami Dolphins' secondary is still a major question mark. Johnson may become the leader that Jeff Hafley expects him to be, but there are no veterans for him to lean on.

Miami's secondary is void of veteran leadership.13 players are listed on the Dolphins roster at the position; only one has more than 4 years of experience, and Marco Wilson hasn't played much.

At some point, Jon-Eric Sullivan is going to need to address the elephant in the CB room and reach out to Rasul Douglas to save his defense.

So long as Rasul Douglas remains a free agent, the Miami Dolphins need to stay interested

Douglas was the standout in the secondary last year. After gutting the unit with preseason releases and the trade of Jalen Ramsey, the Dolphins added veterans who couldn't stay healthy or couldn't contribute.

Miami turned to Jack Jones and Douglas. Douglas started 13 of 15 games last year. He had two interceptions and 62 tackles. What was most surprising was that he literally joined the team days before the season started.

Douglas is still a free agent, and Sullivan needs to keep an eye on his situation and his phone number on speed dial. The former Bills corner also played with the Packers three seasons prior to heading to Buffalo.

Douglas' contract in 2025 was barely over the league minimum. According to Spotrac, Douglas' one-year deal had a base of $1.255 million and a cap hit of $1.5 million. Needless to say, Miami could easily afford that deal again this year, maybe even a little more.

Miami needs what Douglas brought last year. He would lock down the opposite side of the field from Johnson, bring that much-needed veteran experience, and could still be a rotational player, allowing the Dolphins to further develop Storm Duck and get JuJu Brents more experience as well.

The other option for Sullivan is to watch the waiver wire after training camp. Jack Jones is a member of the 49ers, but he could be a final 53 release, as will many others. The Dolphins can afford to be patient, but if they want to strengthen the secondary, Douglas remains their best option.