Minkah Fitzpatrick had bad news for Rasul Douglas despite Week 13 interception

The Miami Dolphins improved to 5-7 in Week 13 while keeping their weak playoff hopes alive. They did so on the shoulders of their defense, including safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and cornerback Rasul Douglas.

Douglas returned to the field after missing the previous two games and getting more rest during the bye week. His return was marked by a crucial interception off New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough that sapped some of the Saints' momentum.

Late in the game, Fitzpatrick made a critical 2-point interception return that kept the Saints from tying the game. After the match concluded, Fitzpatrick had some bad news for Douglas.

Minkah Fitzpatrick calls out Rasul Douglas for his failure to score on his interception during Dolphins' win

While Fitzpatrick was able to get downfield for the pick-two interception, Douglas was taken down on his run to the end zone.

"Yeah, great play but he is definitely getting fined for not scoring on that play." Minkah Fitzpatrick

At first, it seemed as though Fitzpatrick was joking, but he made it clear that the defense has a fine system within their group. For Douglas, being caught from behind after just 38 yards made Fitzpatrick laugh, but yes, a fine will be forthcoming.

*sees Rasul Douglas outside of the locker room*



Me: "You gotta get to the crib!"



Douglas: *sighs* "I know! I just got fined $2000 for that." — c. isaiah smalls ii (@stclaudeii) November 30, 2025

Fitzpatrick declined to say how much it would be, but these types of fines are typically kept throughout the season and then used on a unit party or dinner outing after the season, so it isn't all that bad. Douglas confirmed the amount with Isaiah Smalls.

Fans will have to imagine what the game film replay is going to look like this week. Douglas' interception will most assuredly be shown as a lesson in how to jump a route and read the offense, but the laughter will be a highlight as well.

Douglas has done a fantastic job since joining the Dolphins after training camp. He has proven to be a quality starter on the boundary. The Dolphins' defense was in desperate need of someone to take over for Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller after their departures during the offseason. Now the team has to decide if Douglas is worth an extension, as he is on a one-year contract. Even at 31, the answer to that question should be a resounding yes.