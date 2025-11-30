Much-needed Dolphins reinforcements arrive right as pressure ramps up

The Miami Dolphins are hoping that the top teams in the AFC will continue to beat each other up and give them a real opening to enter the race for the seventh seed. Miami will face the Saints on Sunday in Week 13, hoping they can gain some ground in that department.

Currently, the Dolphins have a wild outside shot at making the playoffs, but if they are going to win out, they need to be healthy. That too is coming at the right time.

The Dolphins have activated Darren Waller and Austin Jackson from injured reserve just in time for the playoff chase. It might be a little late, but it's still better than never.

Dolphins activate two off injured reserve and release two in a corresponding move

On Saturday, the Dolphins announced that Waller and Jackson were coming back to the active list. To make room for them, they released tight end Hayden Rucci and offensive lineman Kion Smith.

Of the two, Rucci could get poached off the waiver wire. He has good upside, but has yet to get a consistent opportunity with the Dolphins. Smith has filled in as needed, but he is a depth player, and the Dolphins need to get better in the offensive trenches. Both are eligible to land on the practice squad if they clear waivers.

Waller has been a talking point all season. From his absence from training camp to starting the season on and off the injury reports, he made an immediate impact when he was finally ready to play. It didn't last long, however, as he inevitably ended up on IR.

Jackson knows the IR game quite well. He has spent most of his career bouncing off it and then back on. After a solid training camp, Jackson went down in week one and has spent the entire season on the reserve roster.

His return will be interesting. The Dolphins need his physicality and leadership, but on the other hand, his body isn't made to play football, and it may just be a matter of time before he gets banged up again. For now, it's excellent news for a team holding onto slim hope and a slimmer chance of making their season worth talking about.

In addition, Mike McDaniel said that Rasul Douglas will return from his absence against the Saints. This is likely as healthy as they will be moving forward, so making it count against an overmatched opponent is an absolute must.