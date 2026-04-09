Dolphins could cash in as teams overthink hometown draft target

When it comes to the NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins are in that familiar position of picking outside the top 10, but also far away from picking as late as they wish they were. That's the real downside of hovering around mediocrity from year to year.

With the 11th pick in 2026, the Dolphins have a variety of needs and are simply hoping that someone with top-10 talent falls to them. And given the latest rumblings, this year's player may already be in their backyard.

Rueben Bain Jr. could quite possibly be the best EDGE player in this class. However, there are NFL teams that will and are pushing him down their draft boards because his arms aren't a bit longer. Many believe, and most mock drafts would indicate that Bain will land somewhere in the top 10. Yet, as we get closer to the draft, that belief is beginning to dwindle, meaning he could be available for the Dolphins when they're on the clock.

Rueben Bain Jr.'s shorter arms makes him a potential faller the Miami Dolphins could target

At this year's NFL Combine, Bain's arms measured in at just 30 7/8 inches, recorded as one of the shortest arms for an edge rusher in recent history. Obviously, it's nothing he can control, but at the same time, "It's not nothing," as one NFL personnel executive picking in the top 10 said. Bain also didn't do himself any favors at his pro day by not testing or running.

Bain's arms were not the shortest recorded this year among edge rushers. That title actually goes to Texas A&M's Cashius Howell, who came in at 30 1/4 inches. But Bain's arm length still comes in as the fifth-shortest among edge rushers in the past 15 years. Given the advantage that pass rushers have at the elite level with longer arms, it's a viable concern for teams that are picking in the top 10.

New general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan should not overthink this, though. If Bain falls to the Dolphins at pick 11 on draft night, Miami's representative should be sprinting to the podium to select the former Hurricane.

I'm usually all for trading back, and I'm sure the Dolphins' phones will be ringing to do so if Bain is still on the board. But I'm not convinced Miami would receive an offer good enough to pass on him.

Playing for the hometown Hurricanes, Dolphins fans would be ecstatic if they could land Bain with their first pick. They'd also consider it a homerun pick for Sullivan, which does hold some importance. Sullivan doesn't need the approval of the fans to make picks, but that first one is key for a new GM, as it's the one people always remember.

More importantly, Bain fills a need. Arguably, the need of the Dolphins. A fan favorite whose quite possibly the best in his class at the most glaring position? It's a no-brainer.

Sullivan would be wise to join the other executives in having concerns over Bain's arm length. GMs need to evaluate everything. But the former Hurricane has mastered it to this point in his career. He was an All-American and the ACC Defensive Player of the Year this past season in helping lead the Hurricanes to the National Championship Game.

Bain's 15.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks also indicate he had no issues getting into the backfield. So while some teams are concerned with the arm length, his quick get-off cannot be ignored. Moreover, the Dolphins will be able to trust Bain as a three-down defender, as he's also been very good against the run.

Sullivan has preached competition and wants players who want to be here. He'll love Bain's motor and pursuit, and as ESPN's Jeremy Fowler puts it, "By all accounts, he loves the game." So, although Bain's arm length is a concern at the NFL level, grabbing the guy who might be the best EDGE of the class is the wise move if he's there at pick 11. And if Bain reaches that upside, the fact that he measured with short arms at the Combine will soon be forgotten.