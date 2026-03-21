Dolphins could look to move on from top 2025 draft pick sooner than expected

When Chris Grier traded up to draft Jonah Savaiinaea in round two of the 2025 NFL Draft, Miami Dolphins fans were not sure what to expect. Grier's history of moving up for linemen wasn't good.

Last season, the rookie guard struggled more than almost every other rookie who entered the NFL. He should have been replaced often, but the Dolphins felt he needed the experience so he could develop. Despite a few decent games, he didn't look much different at the end of the year.

Miami is going to give him another season to show what he can do, but his opportunity to start may be heading out the window, and if that happens, he won't be back in 2027.

Miami Dolphins offensive line competition puts bullseye on Jonah Savaiinaea's back

Nothing is lining up for the second-year guard. There is a new head coach and general manager, neither of whom had a hand in bringing Savaiinaea on board. The Dolphins also want to look different and be more imposing on the line; that wasn't the player we saw last year.

Miami started him on the right side, but then moved him to the left. He struggled equally, but his natural spot was on the right side. Will it make a difference if they move him back? Miami recently added Jamaree Salyer to the roster, and he will compete for one of the starting two guard positions.

Per source, Dolphins plan to give OT/OG Jamaree Salyer a chance to win a starting guard spot. That's one reason he chose Miami over higher offers elsewhere. If Salyer wins a starting guard job, then the other starting guard would be Jonah OR a draft pick OR perhaps Andrew Meyer… https://t.co/9YjIeQtqd3 — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 16, 2026

With the draft still in front of Jon-Eric Sullivan, it is highly possible that he addresses the position in the draft either by taking a guard or drafting a versatile tackle. Salyer is good enough to start; a rookie taken in the first two days would be expected to start as well. That leaves Savaiinaea on the bench, looking up.

The Dolphins would take a big cap hit this year if they released him, but next offseason they could move on for less than $10 million in dead cap space.

This is going to be a critical time for the young lineman. If he can show development through the offseason camps and then through the training camp practices, he may be able to solidify his job. Unlike last year, however, he will need to prove he deserves it. There is no one here who will hand him the job anymore.