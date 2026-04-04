Dolphins could look to the Packers yet again to help solve glaring roster hole

The Miami Dolphins are in serious need of wide receiver help. They have already focused a lot of their attention on players they are familiar with. That means anyone on the Green Bay Packers might be a target.

Over the last few weeks, there have been unconfirmed whispers that Packers receiver Dontayvion Wicks could potentially be on the move. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur spoke about discontent in some of his players last season. Acknowledging that some players didn't like the way they were being used.

That has led to more speculation about Wicks. We won't go so far as to say the Dolphins have made contact with the Packers about him, but it would make sense if they did. Jeff Hafley made it clear the Dolphins would have receivers for his new quarterback, so why not turn to his former team for help?

Miami Dolphins could turn to veteran Packers receiver Dontayvion Wicks to bolster WR room

Wicks was drafted in the 5th round of the 2023 draft. He has spent all three of his NFL seasons in Green Bay. 2026 is a contract year, which leads some to believe he could be available in a trade. Given the connections between Miami's new GM and HC, the dots naturally fall into place.

It's also easy to connect the comments made by LaFleur to Wicks being one of those players. He has not been a full-time starter, and has 108 receptions (46 last season), and 1,328 yards so far in his career. He also has a connection with Malik Willis.

So far, the Packers are not talking about moving him, and the Dolphins are not confirmed to have interest, but a move between the two clubs would make sense. Wicks would get a new start with a QB he already knows, helping both players, and the Dolphins get more help on a unit in desperate need of it.

Of course, cost would be important for the Dolphins. Sullivan covets draft picks, so for him to move off one of his 11 selections, he would want it to be as deep into the draft as possible. With other teams potentially in play, it may not be in the GM's best interest to give up a higher selection.

For now, it's fluid, but there may be an avenue to get something done, if there is interest.