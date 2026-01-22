Dolphins could reunite Jeff Hafley with a familiar face to replace Tyreek Hill

Every passing day looks more and more likely that Tyreek Hill will be gone from the Miami Dolphins in 2026. The star receiver isn't just going through rehab to get back on the field.

His social media comments of late have raised more questions about his desire to play in Miami. Most believe he wants out. With a new GM and a new HC, Hill can't rely on the new faces to put up with his off-field garbage. Add all this into the comments made by his agent about talking with Miami to get a deal that makes sense for both sides, and we can write him off.

Losing Hill isn't going to hurt the Dolphins, at least not on the field. Finding a replacement could be an interesting task, but we may not have to look any further than Green Bay for a replacement.

Potential Miami Dolphins' target Romeo Doubs sends cryptic message to Packers with social media post

Following the end of the Packers' season, the free agent-to-be posted a message on his Instagram account that contained various photos from his time in Green Bay. The music to the side-scrolling post is Larry June's "Appreciate it all."

Not sure what’s next for #Packers soon-to-be free-agent wide receiver Romeo Doubs, but the montage of appreciation he put together on his IG is really good. If he does move on, his stat line from his final game is a heck of a way to go out:



8 receptions

124 yards

TD

11 targets pic.twitter.com/taUvKaklG5 — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) January 15, 2026

The season ended for Green Bay when the Bears knocked them out of the playoffs. That led to the quick hire of Jon-Eric Sullivan and the addition of Jeff Hafley as the head coach. Hill will be a huge part of the Dolphins' reorganization under the two of them.

Unlike Tua Tagovailoa, Hill's contract is manageable. A post June 1st release will add nearly $16 million in dead cap space, but Miami will save $35 million. Doubs is expected to get a deal around $48 million this offseason.

Contracts are easily manipulated, so the question would be how much guaranteed money would be in that deal?

Doubs has been good, but he hasn't reached the level the Packers expected. Drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 draft, Doubs has started all but nine games of his career. That's good news, but his production at times has been inconsistent.

In 11 of the 17 games he played in last year, he posted fewer than five receptions. His six touchdowns look nice, but three of them came against Dallas in one game.

In Miami, Doubs would be paired next to Jaylen Waddle, and that could be an interesting dynamic. He is 6'2" and, while not super fast, he can move, and he isn't lazy in his route running.

Money will be an issue this offseason. The Dolphins' decision on Hill and Tagovailoa will be a bombshell. Many are already starting to see a Malik Willis to Miami situation as well. That will also need watching.

The Dolphins are going to overhaul the roster. They can call it a rebuild, an implosion, or a simple "soft reset," but it's getting done.