Dolphins could strike gold with these 6 Day 2 defensive targets

Jon-Eric Sullivan's first NFL Draft picks are in the books, but the Miami Dolphins GM has work to do on day two.

The Dolphins' next pick will come at 43 in round two. The Dolphins are in a great position to continue to add to either side of the ball. Kadyn Proctor and Chris Johnson will fill important needs, but Sullivan can't stop now; there is more work to be done.

Barring a potential trade, the Dolphins should be on the clock within 90 minutes of the second round starting. The Dolphins will start Friday night with four selections in rounds two and three after trading the 90th overall pick to the 49ers in their trade-up for Johnson.

Miami Dolphins can't miss if they draft one of these potential prospects at 43

Zion Young - Edge - Missouri

There is no denying the Dolphins need to find someone to pair with Chop Robinson. Many draft predictors believe the Dolphins will target Keldric Faulk at 30. He will probably be gone, but Young, if we are being honest, is a more-rounded prospect who could make a bigger year-one impact than Faulk.

C.J. Allen - LB - Georgia

Unless the Dolphins plan to trade Jordyn Brooks, this may not make much sense, but Brooks is 28 years old, and Allen will remind fans of the mid-90s linebackers who thrived with physical toughness and attitude. A perfect blend of pass coverage, blitzing ability, and run-stopping talent, Allen is the real deal, provided he doesn't come off the board sooner.

Avieon Terrell - CB - Clemson

If there was a dream pick at 43, Terrell might be it. He has all the tools to give the Dolphins a boundary corner or a nickelback who thrives creating a mess at the line of scrimmage. The Dolphins can't go wrong if they opt to take another corner to pair with Chris Johnson.

Jacob Rodriguez - LB - Texas Tech

There was a lot of pre-draft chatter that the Texas Tech LB would be a late-first-round pick. Some believed he could go as high as 12 to the Cowboys. Rodriguez is an interesting prospect because he is so versatile. A hard-hitting LB that could step in and make a major impact on the Dolphins' defense. Jordyn Brooks and Tyrel Dodson would love lining up with him.

T.J. Parker - Edge - Clemson

Parker is lining up with his pre-draft slotting. After a down 2025, not all his fault, Parker has the tools to be a standout on the edge, a position of need.

Jermod McCoy - CB - Tennessee

McCoy was expected to be off the board in the middle of the first round, but he wasn't. Have the Dolphins completely removed him from their board? That's a good question. His knee concern is real, but if there is any doubt about it, he may be an excellent risk on day two.