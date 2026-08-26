Dolphins' defense could end Tua Tagovailoa's Falcons career before it starts

We feel the same way that every Miami Dolphins fan is feeling. We are over the Tua Tagovailoa talk. On Friday night, it is likely to come to a conclusion. The former Dolphins "franchise" QB, a term I use loosely, will return to Hard Rock Stadium to start for Atlanta.

The Falcons named the QB the starter after it was revealed that Michael Penix Jr. isn't fully ready to compete. His timeframe to return puts him on pace to be back for Week 1, however. The Dolphins' defense can make sure that happens.

Tagovailoa hasn't shown much of anything, according to multiple reports and fans who have attended Falcons practices. Dolphins fans are not surprised, but while there may be no reason to boo him when he takes the field on Friday, there are plenty of reasons to stifle his opportunities.

Tua Tagovailoa officially named the starter against the Miami Dolphins in preseason week 3

The Dolphins will not face their former quarterback in 2026 outside of the game on Friday. It will likely be just a couple of series. The Falcons are taking a deep look at the backups further down the depth chart.

Dolphins fans should expect, at best, one quarter of play, and then watch Cooper Rush and Jack Strand take over. They are fighting for a roster spot, or at the very least, a practice squad position.

This will be the first look the Dolphins get of Tagovailoa as an opponent. There were no joint practices this week, something Jeff Hafley reported earlier. Could the presence of Tagovailoa have been part of that reasoning?

It's unlikely given how Hafley wants to operate and navigate the preseason. The coach likes joint practices because he feels it gives the coaching staff a better look at what the players can do, but the caveat is that those players, typically starters, don't play in the game.

This week, Hafley would not commit to any of the starters playing, but did say they should all be ready. Chances are, Miami is going to sit most of the veterans or, at the very least, give them another single-series outing.

The NFL season is still a couple of weekends away. For many players on the roster, this game could be the last impression left on the coaching staff, and that could mean the difference between a roster spot and being cut.

For Tagovailoa, it's an opportunity to get some payback for his departure. The Dolphins are eating nearly $100 million in dead cap space over the next two seasons as a result of releasing him.

There is no bad blood from Dolphins players. Tagovailoa wasn't a cocky, showboating QB who rubbed his teammates the wrong way; he was just not as good as expected. The Falcons and their fans found out through camp that Tua, despite a huge edge in the QB race, couldn't lock it down. That says a lot.

Friday may be his last chance to earn the starting job, and some actually see a scenario where the Falcons outright release him. How he plays against his former team could be the deciding factor.