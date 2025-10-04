Dolphins defense officially out of excuses after shocking Panthers update

The Miami Dolphins' defense has not reached the level most believed it would. For many, the question was how the cornerback situation would play out, but instead, the Dolphins' front has been the disappointment.

Miami defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver has to turn this all around, and stopping the run is the first step to making that happen. The Dolphins have given up more than 100 yards on the ground in each of the first four games, but there is some news that might make it easier for Miami on Sunday.

This season, the Carolina Panthers have rushed for more than 100 yards in three of their four games. Against the Dolphins this weekend, they will now attempt to do that without Chuba Hubbard in the lineup.

Carolina Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard ruled out against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5

Hubbard has been dealing with a calf injury, and after missing practice this week, the Panthers are sidelining him. Hubbard will be one of four players who will carry an "out" status heading into the weekend, but he is also their most important.

Hubbard has yet to reach 100 yards this season, so he wasn't going to be a significant problem for Miami, at least not to the extent that he should have been. Without him in the lineup, the Panthers will rely on Rico Dowdle and Trevor Etienne to carry that load. Bryce Young is also capable of getting the ball upfield using his legs.

The Dolphins will enter this week the healthiest they have been dating back to last season. Only Storm Duck and Cedrick Wilson are listed as out. The Dolphins do, however, have 14 players listed on injured reserve.

This week is not a guaranteed win by any means. They have one win in four weeks, but have struggled to score points. They have only two games with more than 20 points, a 22-point effort in a Week 2 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and a 30-point victory over the Falcons.

The Panthers are not a good football team and that makes this a must-win game for Miami.

