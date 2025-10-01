The Dolphins are facing the perfect opportunity to get fans believing again

Monday was a bittersweet night for the Miami Dolphins. The team finally picked up its first win of the season, defeating the New York Jets 27-21, but Tyreek Hill suffered a gruesome injury, and will miss the remainder of the season, and possibly next year as well. Now, Miami will try to build momentum off the win despite being without one of their top players.

Sitting at 1-3, getting things turned around without Hill will be a challenge for the Dolphins, but it’s not impossible. Even with the wide receiver sidelined, Miami is now facing the perfect opportunity to get its record back on track. Looking at the next stretch of games, the Dolphins could stack some wins and quickly get above 500.

Dolphins’ schedule could help them quickly turn things around

The NFL is a week-to-week league, and teams have to focus on one challenge at a time. Fans, however, can look ahead, and looking ahead at Miami’s schedule, it’s fair to say the team can win at least four games in a row. The Dolphins already got win No. 1 against the Jets, now they will face the Carolina Panthers, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Cleveland Browns.

Carolina is currently 1-3, and only hold a win over their divisional rival, the Atlanta Falcons. The Los Angeles Chargers are 3-1, but they just lost to the New York Giants, and are dealing with health issues on the offensive line. Then comes the Browns, who are 1-3 with an abysmal offense but an elite defense. It wouldn’t be entirely surprising if the Dolphins won all three games, placing their record at 4-3 after seven weeks.

If that happens, there would be some renewed optimism surrounding the team, and Miami would be right back in the middle of the playoff race. While it’s feasible, the game is played on the field, and anything could happen. The Dolphins need to go out and deliver every week, but they have the chance to catapult themselves right back into the mix.

