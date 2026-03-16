Dolphins draft radar includes Wyoming TE with unbelievable football path

The Miami Dolphins have finally turned over a new leaf, hiring a fresh set of eyes and perspective to the general manager position after Chris Grier's decade-long tenure of mediocrity came to a merciful end. Jon-Eric Sullivan now takes the reins, and Dolphins fans are chomping at the bit to see how he approaches the NFL Draft.

As college pro days get underway nationwide, there will be plenty of nuggets that indicate at least some degree of interest in prospects from Dolphins brass. One of the first of this cycle comes from Laramie, Wyoming.

With the temperatures falling between 19 and 30 degrees, Miami representatives descended upon the Wyoming Pro Day. According to EssentiallySports' draft guru Tony Pauline, the Dolphins were among the tight end-needy teams showing interest in senior John Michael Gyllenborg. Gyllenborg stands 6'6"and weighs 249 pounds.

With a Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.97, Gyllenborg ranks as the twelfth-most athletic tight end out of 1,365 prospects from 1987–2026. He ran a scorching 4.6s 40-yard dash and displayed elite explosiveness with a 10'8" broad jump. As fate would have it, he profiles similarly to former Dolphins standout Mike Gesicki.

An interesting note for Gyllenborg is that he only started playing football as a senior in high school. This invites realistic speculation that there is a lot more to unearth with an athlete of his caliber.

Gyllenborg excelled in the 2023 and 2024 seasons before things cooled off in 2025

Gyllenborg burst onto the scene in 2023 with 23 receptions for 360 yards (an eye-popping 15.7 average) and three touchdowns. He followed that up in 2024 with 30 receptions for 425 yards (still-absurd 14.2 average) and another three touchdowns in only nine games.

The 2025 season was a down year as he battled injury and only totaled 24 receptions for 217 yards (9.0 average) and one touchdown. Still, the tools are enticing, even if scouts admittedly see an extremely raw prospect when they watch the tight end's film. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein was measured in his analysis:

"An athletic move tight end, Gyllenborg has the traits to be picked on Day 3, even though some inconsistencies show up on tape ... He has the potential to attack defenses vertically from the slot but is in dire need of better route-running fundamentals and catch consistency." Lance Zierlein

The Dolphins' new regime appears to fancy high-athleticism players, and Gyllenborg certainly fits that mold. Despite re-signing 2025 breakout Greg Dulcich to a new one-year deal, the Dolphins have spots up for grabs behind him on the depth chart. Ben Sims followed Sullivan over from Green Bay, but he is considered more of a blocking tight end (11 career receptions in 45 games).

There is little in terms of proven NFL talent behind them on the depth chart, making Gyllenborg a worthwhile gamble if the Dolphins are truly enamored with his athletic upside.