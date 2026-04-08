Dolphins' draft visits foreshadow an uncertain future for fan-favorite veteran

The Miami Dolphins drafted three defensive tackles in the 2025 NFL Draft. Some believe it was a bit of an overkill, but it was clear that they were planning for an eventual Zach Sieler departure. It was presumed that it would be down the road.

Since taking over the team, Jon-Eric Sullivan has not named the team's top defensive lineman as a "pillar of their rebuild." There are no rumors or speculation of him being on the move. Sullivan has said he is a great player, but their actions are speaking volumes about his future with the team.

30 visits are important because that is all a team gets with draft prospects outside of their home city. So why are the Dolphins spending valuable time with defensive tackle prospects?

Miami Dolphins DT interest points to a backup plan for losing Zach Sieler in the future

On Tuesday, Jeff Hafley met with the Dolphins media and was asked about what Sieler means to the team. He is a big fan of what Sieler can do, but the 30 visits can't be overlooked. Getting ahead of a future need is important. At least they are being proactive.

Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley talks about where Zach Sieler fits in pic.twitter.com/iBnwauvYYo — c. isaiah smalls ii (@stclaudeii) April 7, 2026

We could assume the visits (3 DTs so far) are nothing more than due diligence. We can also safely assume that Miami could be looking to move on from someone like Zeke Biggers, or there is fear that Kenneth Grant won't pan out. He didn't have a great season last year.

It all continues to float back to Sieler's future, though. The Dolphins won't move on from Sieler this year. Not in a post-June release or a trade. His contract doesn't align with what Miami needs to accomplish this season, but that will change.

2027 will be an interesting offseason for the veteran. Miami will have the cap space, not to worry about his contract numbers. If they plan on drafting and developing his replacement, 2028 would be the logical year to do so. Miami would save $15.7 million in cap space ahead of the 2028 season, and Sieler would be 34 years old.

Looking at DTs now isn't a bad thing, but it does highlight the eventual changing of the guard, so to speak. Sieler is a leader in the locker room and is the exact type of player Sullivan has preached he wants to build around, despite not saying his name.

Whatever the Dolphins do in this year's draft will not directly impact Sieler this year, but depending on when that DT selection is made, it will be the first warning sign that his long-term future is in question. Dolphins fans should enjoy the next season, and hopefully the 2027 season as well, because after that, Sieler, sadly, is likely to be gone.