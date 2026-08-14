Dolphins' dreams of trading for rival WR are dead barring an insane overpay

The Miami Dolphins should be looking down every possible avenue as they try to get some wide receiver talent that will actually strike fear in an opposing offense, and that could lead them to New England Patriots youngster Kayshon Boutte after the addition of AJ Brown has prompted a deluge of trade speculation.

Mike Vrabel may not be ready to move him, however. Per Mike Reiss, the Patriots plan to incorporate Boutte into their offense and have him positioned as a "big part" of the passing game. While he did mention that Boutte can still be had in a trade (for the right price), New England doesn't sound like a team that will be willing to give him up for chump change.

The Dolphins may have seen some of their rookies flash in training camp to this point, but with Jalen Tolbert and Malik Washington fighting for the WR1 role in what many view as a transitional year, adding Boutte could at least give this offense a much higher floor than it had previously.

Miami Dolphins may not be able to trade for Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte

Boutte seems like a man without a role to fill. With the additions of Brown and Romeo Doubs, in addition to holdovers like DeMario Douglas and second-year top-75 pick Kyle Williams, Boutte went from someone poised to thrive in a contract year to a seldom-used backup.

Miami would not only be able to guarantee Boutte, who caught 33 passes for 551 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season, an expanded role, but they might be so bold as to possibly give him the volume of a No. 1 wide receiver. Tolbert is far from Paul Warfield as far as a primary deep threat is concerned.

The Dolphins are in a tough spot as far as improving the wide receiver room is concerned. Veterans like Keenan Allen likely would not have any interest in joining a team that is clearly playing for 2027 and beyond, but there are very few realistic trade acquisitions like Boutte who could make a tangible impact.

Boutte's talent and relatively impressive production despite a modest target share warrant some consideration for the Dolphins, as he could benefit from an expanded role in Miami. However, the Patriots aren't going to let Boutte go for chump change, especially if one of the top suitors for his services ends up being a division rival.