Dolphins now have rare shot at pulling off an in-division trade

The Miami Dolphins just started a rebuild, but the franchise is hoping it won’t take long before the team is a contender. Unfortunately, Miami needs to add much more to its roster before it is viewed as a threat in the league or its division.

The good news is that there are always opportunities to improve in the NFL, and the Dolphins don’t have to look far for a recent opportunity that has emerged. Keeping things in the AFC East, the New England Patriots have a talented young receiver who is looking for a new home.

Wideout Kayshon Boutte is reportedly interested in being traded, and the Dolphins should absolutely explore adding him. While New England and Miami being division rivals could complicate things, Miami should still pick up the phone to see if a deal can be done.

Miami Dolphins should explore a trade for Patriots receiver Kayshon Boutte

Boutte is entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract, and his time in New England appears to be coming to an end. The receiver has been away from the Patriots during the offseason program, and NFL insider Adam Schefter recently reported that Boutte is interested in a trade.

It makes sense that things could be headed in that direction. Again, Boutte is entering the final year of his contract, and the Patriots just acquired A.J. Brown, added Romeo Doubs this offseason, and have other contributing receivers on the roster as well. New England is unlikely to extend or re-sign Boutte, so trading him would make sense.

The Dolphins make sense as a landing spot because they need a lot of help all over, but especially at wide receiver. Boutte has posted back-to-back seasons with at least 551 receiving yards, and he scored six touchdowns last season. He has also made some really impressive catches in his career, and could just be scratching the surface of his potential.

He would be an upgrade in Miami’s unproven wide receiver room, and could emerge as a reliable receiver for Malik Willis. While franchises usually don’t like to trade in division, Boutte isn’t exactly the caliber of player that a team fears seeing twice a year, and the Dolphins being at the start of a rebuild could prevent the Patriots from seeing them as a threat. That means an in-division trade for Kayshon Boutte could be on the table.