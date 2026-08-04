Dolphins' exciting UDFA gets the worst possible news after a stellar start to camp

The Miami Dolphins announced a myriad of minor injuries on Tuesday morning. For most of those players, like Austin Jackson, Greg Dulcich, Jamaree Salyer, and even Lonnie Johnson, Jr., the news is relatively good. "Day-to-day," said head coach Jeff Hafley at his press conference.

The news for promising young defensive tackle Rene Konga, who made a quick impression as camp started, isn't so great. Hafley, without being asked, jumped ahead of the question by announcing that the undrafted prospect out of Louisville will miss the rest of the season. You can skip to the 6:50 mark of his press conference.

Promsing young rookie Renee Konga will miss the entire Miami Dolphins season

Konga's injury wasn't immediately known and wasn't mentioned by the head coach. Hafley did say that he was having a good camp and now has to look at this like a "redshirt" year.

Despite going undrafted, Konga was making a strong case for the 53-man roster. Miami will enter the season with Kenneth Grant, Zach Sieler, Jordan Phillips, and Zeek Biggers as the top four, but a final 5th spot could have been taken by the rookie.

With Konga now out, the door opens a bit more for Matthew Butler, who has flashed when given the opportunity. There was a good chance of both Butler and Konga making the DL unit a six-person squad. It is likely going to be five now. If we believe that Konga would have made the roster, then we know another player will take his place on the 53.

At worst, he was a practice squad option. Now that spot too will open for someone else. The fact that Hafley is viewing this as a "redshirt" season, a college term for players who sit out their first year, is a good indication that he views the young DT as a player who will be back competing next season.

Konga played his first four seasons in college at Rutgers before transferring to Louisville. He did not play in 2020 and only appeared in two games in 2021. In 2024, he played 11 games for the Cardinals and earned Second-Team All-ACC honors in 2025.

It was a bit of a surprise that he went undrafted, but despite the 2025 All-ACC nod, he hadn't produced consistently in his final two years at the collegiate level.

In Miami, he was making a strong case with his physical play, but now he will have to wait until next season to prove he can make the NFL.