Dolphins fans already dreading what Week 11 in Spain might mean

Earlier this month, there was a schedule leak that pitted the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders in Spain. That has now been confirmed by the NFL as the full slate of international games was revealed on Tuesday.

So, Miami will indeed play in Week 11 in Madrid, Spain, where they will host the Commanders, who finished their 2024 season with a surprising trip to the NFC Championship. Washington's young quarterback, Jayden Daniels, will make his first overseas trip in an NFL uniform.

If the Dolphins hope to have any chance at going to the playoffs this year, they will need to beat good football teams, and the Commanders are one of those. Historically, however, Miami has not been good in international games.



The Dolphins are just 2-5 when playing in games overseas. Their last international contest for Miami was in 2023 when they played in Berlin, Germany, and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders will wrap up the 2025 NFL international slate of games

Week 11 will be important for Miami. They will return to what likely will be a bye week in Week 12. That will leave only six more weeks of football for them, with each game becoming more critical for making the playoffs.

The Dolphins need to get off to a good start next season, or they could find themselves facing a must-win situation against the Commanders in Spain.

The NFL isn't making fans happy this year. The first international game will be played in Week 1. There will not be an international game in Weeks 2 or 3. After Week 3, four consecutive weeks will feature NFL football on international soil, but there are no international games scheduled in Weeks 8 or 9. The entire slate wraps in Weeks 10 and 11 with Miami bringing it to a close.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has played one game overseas, the 2023 loss to the Chiefs. Miami lost 21-14. In that contest, Miami and Kansas City were both held scoreless in the fourth quarter, and Tagovailoa walked off the field having completed 21 of his 34 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown.

