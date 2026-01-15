Miami Dolphins fans better hope the latest rumors on Matt LaFleur's future are true

The Miami Dolphins have completed a virtual interview and two face-to-face interviews. They have not yet decided on who will be their next coach.

Before they make a decision, they are expected to complete several more interviews for the job. The process could take weeks, but there is news that could have them holding out for the best option they can hope for. Forget John Harbaugh or the thought of Mike Tomlin changing his mind about coaching in 2026; the name to watch right now is Matt LaFleur.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the current situation between the Packers and LaFleur is "Up in the air."

Matt LaFleur would be the biggest win of Stephen Ross' Miami Dolphins ownership, and it isn't close

The Dolphins have completed interviews with Klint Kubiak of the Seahawks (virtual) and Kevin Stefanski (in person). They also completed an interview with Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley on Wednesday, but the real victory would come from landing LaFleur.

"The way I would interpret it now is, it's up in the air." Adam Schefter to ESPN Milwaukee

Schefter says the two sides have not reached an agreement on an extension and that nothing appears to be imminent. He is questioning whether or not the fact that, as of Wednesday, there has been no movement regarding the contract situation is something worth noting.

With Jon-Eric Sullivan running the show now as the Dolphins' GM, LaFleur would be a massive win for the first-time GM. Like Hafley, Sullivan would already know the likes and dislikes of his first HC hire. That bodes well for roster turnover, the draft, and free agent acquisitions.

In a perfect world, Harbaugh would be in Miami, but the Dolphins are far behind in that arena, with the Falcons, Titans, and Giants being the front-runners. The former Ravens' HC also met with New York on Wednesday. He could be the first domino that sets off a flurry of head coaching hires.

If LaFleur and Green Bay agree to part ways, it will be worth monitoring. The Packers could look to trade him for draft compensation rather than outright releasing him from his contract. For his part, he could shoot down a trade by refusing to accept an extension from that team.

The Dolphins have the draft capital to make a move for LaFleur, but they can't afford a first-round compensation package as they are trying to rebuild their roster.

On the other hand, there is no guarantee that LaFleur would want the Dolphins' job given the current state of their roster, cap situation, and quarterback issues.