Dolphins fans finally have a date for the next big offseason step

The Miami Dolphins will soon return to the practice field. OTAs and mini camps have been in the books for over a week now, but training camp is officially just around the corner.

It may seem like a long way away, but on Monday, the NFL released the reporting dates for all 32 NFL teams, and the Dolphins will be back on the field in one month.

Training camp report dates and joint practices are officially set.



The Cardinals and Panthers veterans report one month from today. pic.twitter.com/zfrvwnSNlB — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 22, 2026

Miami Dolphins will report for training camp on July 22nd ending the long summer break

Sunday marked the end of spring and the official start of summer. For the Dolphins and the rest of the NFL, it signals the weeks-long vacation as players take the rest of the next month off. Now, there is a return.

On July 22nd, the Dolphins rookies will report to the training facility in the shadows of Hard Rock Stadium. On the 28th, the veterans will report.

This year's training camp session will start the next phase of the Dolphins' rebuild. Miami's coaching staff will conduct more classwork and more conditioning drills, but also, for the first time under Jeff Hafley, they will have physical, padded contact.

The Dolphins have not released which practices will be open to the public. Those will come later. Previously, the Dolphins have had as many as 13 practices open to fans, but also as few as 8.

The Dolphins will practice against the Washington Commanders on August 12th. Miami will host a joint practice with the Giants on August 20th ahead of their preseason game. Jeff Hafley has previously stated he does not believe in practicing more than once with other teams. The Dolphins will not have joint practices with the Falcons, nixing a close look at a returning Tua Tagovailoa.

Fans wanting to attend the open practices need to follow the Dolphins on social media, and they should bookmark the official team site. Miami, once finalized, will post the open dates. The practices are free for fans, but you still need a ticket. Reserving tickets in advance is recommended. The Dolphins will announce the process once the schedule is set.

This will be the first time fans will get a look at the new Dolphins roster with their own eyes. It will also give Miami fans their first glimpse of Jeff Hafley's practice approach.

Hafley maintained that he would spend the team's OTAs and mini-camps working on both sides of the ball, but said once camp begins, his focus will be on defense, allowing the offensive coaches to run the units.